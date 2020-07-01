1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Historic Ticonderoga

Destination NY

by: Jeff Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Ticonderoga is a vintage summer getaway,” says James Cawley, owner of Star Trek: Original Series Set Tour. The town sits at the end of Lake Champlain with Lake George just to the south. The area was of strategic importance for both the French and the British during the 18th Century.

Take a turbo lift up to the bridge of the Starship Enterprise at the Original Set Tour on Montcalm St. in downtown Ticonderoga.

There are several significant attractions, like Fort Ticonderoga, Bicentennial Park and its trails along the La Chute River, and downtown there is the Star Trek Original Series Set Tour.

One of many rapids along the La Chute River as it winds its way from Lake George to Lake Champlain.

Fort Ticonderoga is open for the season Tuesday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. There are some program changes due to the coronavirus, but the cannons are still booming. Due to social distancing, some of the programs have been modified, and the new schedules are available at the gate to the fort.

Bicentennial Park offers a large open space and i popular for its scenic waterfall and pathways.

Montcalm Street runs the width of Ticonderoga and is home to many small shops, restaurants, and is home to the recreated sets for Star Trek: The Orginal Series.

The turbo lift doors open up on to the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The sets are a detailed recreation of the original Star Trek series with tours going on daily.

After your tour, grab a bite to eat along Montcalm Street and then head to Bicentennial Park for a nice walk along the La Chute River Trail. The river runs three and a half miles from Lake George into Lake Champlain over several sets of rapids.

The La Chute River drops 240 feet over its three and a half mile journey through the town of Ticonderoga on its way into Lake Champlain.

Ticonderoga offers many outdoor activities, from hiking in the nearby state parks to fishing along the banks of Lake Champlain and boating on Lake George. Before you head to this family-friendly destination, make sure to check on any closing and update due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss