Go back more than 200 years with a visit to Brown’s Race in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brown’s Race was constructed in 1815 to supply power to the city, using water from the Genesee River. It lies just next to High Falls in downtown Rochester. If you want to go back in time this summer, you can visit this old industrial strip.

Not only can you check out the old buildings, you can get a spectacular view of the falls. Heading east on State Street is also the pedestrian Pont de Rennes Bridge, built in 1891, where you can get a better look of the falls.

All of the surrounding buildings hold their own story, from this former Brown’s Race Market, built out of old RG&E buildings, is now La Luna restaurant.

You can learn about these buildings’ stories with a walking tour, where signs are posted to tell you more.

Lisa Warren and her family came out to visit from New Jersey.

“I’m aware that Rochester is a wonderful old industrial city. My husband is more of a historian, he suggested we take a drive to Rochester to see Kodak, and High Falls, so we just took a walk to look at the falls it looks beautiful,” she said.

Her son Parker said it spikes his interest in history, and feels like going back in time.

“It’s really interesting to learn about this place, and the looks of everything is really nice and perfect so far,” he said.

