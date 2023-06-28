Destination NY is a chance to highlight all of the great destinations and activities in the Empire State.

Host John Kucko is your tour guide taking you to all corners of New York State to introduce you to locations and activities that you can enjoy with the entire family.

Among the destinations in this episode:

The Chautauqua Institution in Western NY

The AKE Gallery in Cortland

New York City’s South Street Seaport

The barn quilt trail of LeRoy

Luna Island in the Niagara Falls region

The Bundy Museum of History & Art in Binghamton

Yaddo Gardens of Saratoga County

What could be one of the best backyards in America in the Finger Lakes

You can watch the first episode of Destination NY in the video player above. The second episode is scheduled for July 2023.