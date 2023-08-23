Here is the final Destination NY for the summer of 2023.

Hosts Carrie Lazarus and John Kucko take you on a tour of the hidden gems in New York State to plan a trip with the family or perhaps a weekend getaway.

Among the locations in this episode.

The AKG art gallery in Western New York

Paddleboarding on the Erie Canal

The Highbridge Water Tower near New York City

The Taconic Sculpture Park near Albany

Scuba diving on Lake Champlain

The story of Ellis Island

The St. Marianne Cope Shrine and Museum

The IBM Glen near Binghamton

You can see whichever direction you head in the Empire State, you are bound to run into something special. Something you never knew existed.

The entire Destination NY show can be seen in the video player above.