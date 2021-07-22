Destination NY – Show #2 7/21/21

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) says he supports The Allies Act, a bill he co-sponsors that aims to help support Afghan allies and their families who risked their lives as translators and navigators to aid U.S. military personnel.

The congressman says this bill would expedite the Afghan Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) process and help more families safely travel to the U.S