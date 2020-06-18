1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Destination NY: Schoen Place, along the Erie Canal in Pittsford

Destination NY
Posted: / Updated:

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Erie Canal has many spots in Rochester that are bringing people out as the weather continues to heat up.

Schoen Place in Pittsford is one of them. While it’s packed with businesses and restaurants, some people are coming out for more than that.

Emily and her friend Stephanie come to rollerblade along the canal.

“It (rollerblading) has been a nice activity to do, because we can be active and  get in the sun a bit, but also stay distanced,” said Emily White.

People also come here to ride their bike, watch the ducks or walk their dog.

“We have our little dog over here and we’re socializing him, we brought him to the canal because this is a great place to meet other dogs and other people,” said local resident Stefano Daza.

Before the county started opening up, closed businesses and restaurants weren’t stopping them people from coming to experience Schoen Place.

“We keep coming back to Schoen Place because we think this is the prettiest part of the canal. We love the Fairport Village, but it’s under construction so we’ve been coming here,” said Alec Graziano.

After a long winter that felt prolonged with the global pandemic, people are saying it’s a relief to finally get outside.

“It just feels like a curtain has been lifted,” said White.

“It’s like you didn’t know how it slightly sucked away at you a little bit until you kind of got that breath of fresh air and got to see the beauty that Rochester has to offer,” she said.

“It just brought the happiness back, especially with everything that’s been going on,” Stephanie Mazzawi

You can also rent kayaks, canoes and bicycles in Schoen place as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss