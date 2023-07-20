In this edition of Destination NY, hosts Carrie Lazarus and John Kucko introduce you to the many locations and hidden gems you can explore through the remainder of summer in New York State.
Among the stops in this episode:
- Saratoga Auto Museum
- Eternal Flame Rehab
- Roosevelt Island near New York City
- Watkins Glen
- The Egg in Albany
- Mark Twain summer tours in Elmira
- The Santa Statue
- The Buffalo Riverworks
- The Olympic Museum Flag in Lake Placid
There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy what the Empire State has to offer this summer. You can watch this episode in the video player above. The final episode of Destination NY will be out in August.