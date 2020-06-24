Destination New York: A travel special for making the most of your summer during uncertain times

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The pandemic has halted travel plans for many over the past few months, but New York state is home to many natural wonders that can be enjoyed safely, and at responsible distance

In this News 8 special, in conjunction with our Nexstar sister stations across the state, we lay out some of the best day trips for you and yours to make the most of this summer.

From the the world wonder of Niagara Falls, the majestic Chimney Bluffs, the mighty wilderness of the Adirondacks, the 1,000 Islands, and of course, the many beautiful Finger Lakes — we take you to some of the finest exploration sites New York state has to offer.

Head over to the Destination NY page on our website for more sites and parks to explore.