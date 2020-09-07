WATCH LIVE: Protesters demand justice for Daniel Prude at MLK Park in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the sixth consecutive night since news of Daniel Prude’s death first became public, protesters are gathering in Rochester to demand justice.

Demonstrators gathered at Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park at Manhattan Square in downtown Rochester at 7:30 p.m. to continue their calls for justice. Free the People ROC posted on Facebook Monday evening:

“Last night was a beautiful showing of love and solidarity. It’s clear proof that the violence committed by the Rochester Police Department over the past week was voluntary and unnecessary. Nothing changed about our planning or tactics. The only thing that changed was the police response.

Our movement continues — in spite of our grief, our trauma, and our exhaustion — until our demands are met. Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary are gaslighting the public and denying responsibility for their roles in Daniel Prude’s murder.

Warren and Singletary must resign. The officers involved in Prude’s killing must be fired and prosecuted. And the Rochester Police Department must be stopped from responding to mental health calls and defunded.

Until those demands are met, we will continue to march.”

Monday’s event follows Sunday’s demonstration, which transpired peacefully, with no arrests or injuries reported — a drastic change from the days prior where police clashed with protesters.

