WATCH LIVE: Protesters demand justice for Daniel Prude and Breonna Taylor in Rochester

Daniel Prude

by: WROC Staff

Editor’s note: Tonight’s protest will be live streamed on this page. Some may find language in the stream offensive.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a few days off, protests are set to resume in Rochester Thursday evening.

Free the People ROC, local Black Lives Matter group chiefly responsible for recent demonstrations this month, has organized a protest set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester.

According to a social media post, Thursday’s protest is to demand justice for Daniel Prude and Breonna Taylor.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Less than one week Prude’s death became public, Police Chief Singletary announced his retirement — along with several other members of RPD’s command staff. The following week, Mayor Lovely Warren fired Singletary before his effective retirement date, and named Mark Simmons the interim Chief of Police.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

