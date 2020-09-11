Daniel Prude’s family arrives in Rochester for celebration of life event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The family of Daniel Prude has arrived in Rochester, coming from all over the country to join tonight’s rally on Jefferson Avenue. This demonstration is a celebration of life featuring live music from Danielle Ponder with a full band.

Protesters will demand justice for Prude for the ninth straight night in Rochester Thursday.

The demonstration began at 7 p.m. at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way — where Prude encountered police before his death back in March.

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police in March, but news of the incident didn’t come to light until September 2, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

A federal civil lawsuit filed from the Prude family against the City of Rochester alleges there was an internal cover-up. Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, and other command staff within the department, have since announced their retirements.

Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke Wednesday.

Celebration of life tonight on Jefferson Ave. Tonight's message is about remembering #DanielPrude, as his family is expected to be here to talk about his life. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/qhLfFq0EFM — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 10, 2020

As we wait for Prude's family, organizers are going over their demands for justice around Prude's death. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/RgzCecCDXx — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 11, 2020

Big turnout on Jefferson Ave. where @danielleponder1 is playing music with a full band at tonight’s Daniel Prude rally in Rochester. #ROC pic.twitter.com/wVKXh5I3FN — News 8 WROC (@News_8) September 11, 2020

The energy here is joyful as @danielleponder1 sings to hundreds gathered on Jefferson Ave for #DanielPrude vigil. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/jC69SCdFUD — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 11, 2020

#DanielPrude family has arrived. Organizers say they came from all around the country to talk here tonight. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/nrysPcaSKn — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 11, 2020

Emotional scene here as the family listens to music as hundreds of protesters start the celebration of life on Jefferson Ave #DanielPrude #BLM @News_8 pic.twitter.com/m5rnGmn1ql — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 11, 2020

Speakers have taken a break for some dancing and food here on Jefferson Ave as hundreds celebrate #DanielPrude's life. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/baiyz0wEKi — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 11, 2020

