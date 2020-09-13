Daniel Prude demonstration in Rochester for 11th night in a row

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A demonstration is underway in Rochester, for the eleventh straight night since of Daniel Prude’s death became public.

Saturday’s gathering is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way, where Prude met police before his death in March.

After last weekend’s clashes between police and protesters, demonstrations have been peaceful since Sunday in Rochester.

