RPD Chief responds to City Council call to fire officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan responded Monday to a City Council resolution urging the RPD to fire the officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death.

In a written statement, Herriott-Sullivan said she expects the RPD’s internal investigation to finish in April, at which point any potential departmental charges would be filed.

The chief’s statement comes 6 days after Rochester City Council passed its resolution, and 1 day before the 1-year anniversary of Prude’s encounter with police.

A grand jury decided not to indict the officers involved in February. The RPD previously claimed it was waiting for a grand jury decision on criminal charges before issuing its own disciplinary action.

