Rochester City Council briefing with Mayor, Police Chief at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite more calls from protesters Monday night for a change in leadership, Rochester City Council members wouldn’t comment on whether they believe Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren should resign.
“It’s important for her [Mayor Warren] to continue to be transparent and let the community know what she knows,” said Council Member Malik Evans. “There’s still a lot of unanswered questions.”
“It’s a challenging situation and we are all working through this collaboratively and collectively,” said Council Member Michael Patterson.
Sunday, the Mayor Warren and Police Chief Singletary said they would not resign.
MORE | Rochester civil rights groups demand firing, prosecution of officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death
News 8 also received a statement from Council Member Willie Lightfoot, upset that it took so long for him to learn about the night that led to Daniel Prude’s death.
“It was as if it didn’t happen until a few days ago,” Lightfoot said. “There I was, creating a system to fix gaps and provide services to those affected by homicide, and yet the most notorious homicide we’ve had this year was committed at the hands of the very folks called to protect and serve.”
Council members tell News 8 to expect an announcement in the coming week. Congressman Joe Morelle and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello also tell News 8 they plan to comment.
Additionally, City Council announced they would be hosting Chief Singletary and Mayor Warren for public briefings going forward, beginning Tuesday at 3 p.m. A statement from City Council Monday said:
“Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 the Rochester City Council will have a regular public briefing with the Mayor and the Police Chief. During this heightened state in our community, the Council is calling for briefings concerning any interactions between protestors and police officers as well as an opportunity to ask questions and express any concerns. In the spirit of transparency, the briefings will be held using video conferencing and will be streamed live on the Council’s YouTube Channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/RochesterCityCouncil) and shared on the Council’s Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/RochesterCityCouncil/).
The briefing on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, will be at 3 p.m. Information on subsequent briefings will follow.“
