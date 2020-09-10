Rep. Morelle: Mayor Warren, other leaders should ask themselves if they can still be a positive force

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a one-on-one with News 8 Wednesday, Congressman Joe Morelle (D-25) opened up about the Daniel Prude death investigation.
Rep. Morelle said he believes there were breakdowns in the systems meant to protect the public.
The congressman marched as an elder in Sunday’s protest, and says that march helped him connect with people and hear their stories and concerns.
We asked Rep. Morelle about Police Chief La’Ron Singletary retiring, and the calls for Mayor Lovely Warren to step down.
“I think the Mayor and all elected officials need to look within their hearts and determine whether or not they feel they can be a positive force and continue to provide leadership,” Rep. Morelle said. “So that’s a decision the Mayor needs to make. People will be satisfied when they understand the timelines of who knew what and when they knew, then they can feel confidence that will lessen tensions in this community.”
