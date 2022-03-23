ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marked two years since Daniel Prude’s encounter with police that eventually led to his death. After information was released to the public seven months later, the community was nothing short of outraged launching into protests and rallies that made national headlines.

Two years later, the community is not only remembering that day and the events that took place but also taking the time to celebrate Prude’s life.

News 8 spoke to Daniel Prude’s brother, Joe about that night and how he is managing two years later. He said the pain from the encounter is just as excruciating as it was two years ago.

“That night was something that I just couldn’t even put my finger on. I couldn’t even digest that,” Prude said.

On March 23rd of 2020, police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way where Daniel Prude experienced a mental health crisis. Body camera footage from that night showed officers pinning him to the ground, naked on a cold and wet night, and putting a mesh spit mask over his head.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office ruled Prude’s death a homicide, listing his cause of death as “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

“I got to live with that every day. That video plays over in my head 24/7,” Prude said.

Information on the encounter was not released to the public until seven months later in September. The events that followed led to violent clashes between police and protesters, turnover at city hall and city council, the resignation of Rochester’s police chief, and multiple investigations. One of those investigations included one from the state attorney general that ended in a grand jury decided not to hand up any criminal charges against any of the officers involved.

“Stop playing politics with Daniel Prude’s name. Y’all killed my brother. And it still no justification,” Prude said, “Color ain’t got nothing to do with this. Y’all took a human life. Y’all took my best friend from me. Who can replace that?”

Two years later, activists like Antonia Wynter with the Community Justice Initiative are calling for March 23rd to officially be named Daniel Prude Day.

“What we would like the community to remember is not only how he died but how he lived. We like to remember that he was a human being, we like to remember that he was a father, he had a family, he had a favorite color and he was not what happened to him. He was not just an incident that he ultimately fatally succumbed to….At some point, we would like the city to make it an official day in the city of Rochester so we can prevent things like this from happening in the future and so that we can raise awareness simultaneously and make it a celebration,” Wynter said.

At the end of the day, Joe Prude asks the community not to forget about his brother, to keep his name alive, and to continue holding those in power accountable.

Free The People Roc and the Community Justice Initiative are holding an event Wednesday night in honor of Prude. The community is invited to join at MLK Park at 7 p.m. to help set lanterns into the sky in Prude’s memory.