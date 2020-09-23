Daniel Prude protest leaders, Free the People ROC: Proud of this community, must continue the fight

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Protest occupation at city hall have been halted as protesters leaders plan the next step on fighting for justice for Daniel Prude — a fight they say they are winning.
Free the People Rochester leaders say they are winning the fight in bringing justice for Daniel Prude, but they are taking a break from nightly occupations, so the people who have been rallying every night can take care of their physical and mental health.
“I think one of the things I’m most proud of is this community coming together to rally around justice, and really become that voice and energy to push for change for everyone not just a few,” said Reenah Golden, founder of the Avenue Theatre, and organizer with Free the People Rochester.
For nearly three weeks protests have rallied through the city. Images of encounters with police filled the first two nights of protests and leaders say they are trying to work with local media and make sure the message of the protest doesn’t get lost.
“Also, an expectation is that all aspects of that society, including the media, are helping to elevate voices that are not traditional heard,” said Golden.
Full interview
The group is celebrating recent developments including a new policy from the Attorney General’s office on releasing body cam footage and recent subpoenas issued for Mayor Warren and RPD chief Mark Simmons.
Protests have been going on for nearly three weeks and leaders recently stopped occupation at city but say the fight is not over.
“So we have done this. We brought awareness to a lot of issues that have actually resulted in change happening and ideas being heard on a number of levels and so this is not the time to be also draining everyone of the energy that is going to take to really continue this fight,” said Golden.
Protest leaders are planning more events, and still have a list of demands, including the prosecution of the officers involved in Daniel Prude’s encounter, and the passage of ‘Daniel’s Law’ to improve police response to mental health calls.
Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2.
The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.
MORE | WATCH: Footage of encounter between Daniel Prude and Rochester police officers before his death
Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.
The latest stories regarding Daniel Prude
- Subpoenas issued in Rochester City Council’s independent Daniel Prude investigation
- NY AG Letitia James announces new policy on body camera footage in Rochester
- Attorney for Daniel Prude’s family sues City of Rochester for delaying release of documents, videos
- Local officials pen letter to Gov. Cuomo regarding state police response in Rochester protests
- Rochester City Council, City Hall, and RPD to be subpoenaed soon in Daniel Prude death investigation
- DA Sandra Doorley on Daniel Prude death investigation, protesters calling for resignation
- Lupien, Barnhart ask DOJ to investigate police response to Rochester protests
- Demonstrators call for district attorney’s resignation in 12th straight night of protests in Rochester
- Daniel Prude demonstration in Rochester for 11th night in a row
- Rochester man charged for ‘attacking officers with laser’ during protest for Daniel Prude
- Daniel Prude’s family arrives in Rochester for peaceful celebration of life event
- Joe Prude opens up about brother: ‘There will never be another Daniel’
- Rochester City Council questions Mayor Warren, Police Chief Singletary, RPD staff on protest response
- Rochester police union president Mike Mazzeo denies seeing Daniel Prude video in April
- Rep. Morelle: Mayor Warren, other leaders should ask themselves if they can still be a positive force
- Free the People ROC hosts town hall on policing and public health
- City Council president says Mayor Warren told her Prude’s death was an overdose after mayor saw video
- City of Rochester officials say police union president Mike Mazzeo received Daniel Prude video in April
- Mayor Lovely Warren, Rochester police union president call on each other to resign
- Police use of spit hoods scrutinized after Daniel Prude’s death in Rochester
- Depew Police say Daniel Prude was asked to leave Amtrak train on March 22, day before police encounter
- Rochester police union: Chief’s office said ‘no concern of actions’ by officers at Daniel Prude scene
- Mental health experts: Prude needed help, not police
- 8 arrested, 2 officers injured, pepper spray deployed during Daniel Prude protest in Rochester
- Mayor Lovely Warren: RPD Chief told me Daniel Prude died from an apparent drug overdose
- Daniel Prude’s brother: ‘He didn’t have history of mental health issues’
- Gov. Cuomo on Daniel Prude death: ‘What I saw was deeply disturbing and I demand answers’
- 7 Rochester police officers involved in Daniel Prude death suspended with pay
- Daniel Prude, Black man killed by Rochester police, remembered as loving
- Rochester civil rights groups demand firing, prosecution of officers involved in Daniel Prude’s death
- Protests in Rochester after bodycam video surfaces in death of Daniel Prude
- Daniel Prude’s family demands justice for ‘cold-blooded murder’
- Protest in Rochester sparks after news of Daniel Prude’s death
- Autopsy report: Daniel Prude death ruled a homicide, died from asphyxia due to ‘physical restraint’
- 9 arrested in Rochester during protest at Public Safety Building over Daniel Prude’s death
- WATCH: Footage of encounter between Daniel Prude and Rochester police officers before his death
- Daniel Prude’s death, police encounter caught on body camera sparks NY AG investigation, protests in Rochester