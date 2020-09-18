Local officials pen letter to Gov. Cuomo regarding state police response in Rochester protests

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Protesters demanding justice for Daniel Prude have been demonstrating in Rochester every day since news of his death became public on September 2.

While mostly peaceful, there have been several tense demonstrations with conflict between police and protesters, including the use of pepper balls and tear gas from police, and water bottles being thrown from protesters.

A group of local officials have written a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo asking for answers to the role New York State Police has during the nightly protests.

The letter — signed by Monroe County Legislators Rachel Barnhart, Yversha Roman, and Linda Hasman, Rochester City Councilmember Mary Lupien, Monroe County Democratic Committee Vice-Chair Nicole Hushla Re, Brighton Town Board Member Robin Wilt, and Rochester School Board Commissioner Beatriz Lebron — asks for answers to the following questions:

How many New York State troopers were deployed each evening from September 2 to the present?

the present?

the present? What equipment did the NYSP deploy, including armored vehicles, rubber bullets, tear

gas, pepper balls, LRAD, dogs and/or any other less lethal or crowd control tool?

Did troopers use any pepper balls, tear gas, LRAD, or other less lethal devices during the protests?

the protests?

Who was coordinating the law enforcement response to the protests on each day?

Is this picture of a NYSP trooper?

The letter concludes:

“In America, citizens should not have to don helmets, goggles, gas masks and shields to protest

their government. They should not have to fear violence for demanding police stop killing our

Black loved ones, friends and neighbors.

We would be very disappointed to learn NYSP is involved in this excessive response to protests

and ask that you take appropriate action to protect our neighbors and fellow citizens.”

Letter to Gov. Cuomo

