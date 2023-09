ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State lawmakers are gathering in Albany this weekend to honor the life of Daniel Prude.

He’s the man who died after being restrained by Rochester police in 2020. He was experiencing a mental health crisis.

Now advocates are calling for Daniel’s Law — legislation which would would ensure mental health workers and EMTs respond first to mental health crises, rather than police officers.

The event is happening from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.