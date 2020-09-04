GALLERY: Daniel Prude protest photos from Rochester

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Hasan Massey Jr., 11, kneels in prayer at a make shift memorial at the site where Daniel Prude was arrested on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: A demonstrators has her eyes flushed with water after being pepper sprayed during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Police officers use pepper spray to disperse demonstrators during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators use umbrellas to block pepper balls and pepper spray used by police officers during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: A demonstrator lays on the floor after being hit with pepper balls used by police officers during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Anthony Hall raises his hands as he attempts to speak with police officers during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators run as police officers shoot pepper balls during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: A demonstrators uses a traffic cone as a shield from pepper spray used by police officers during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators face off with police officers as they demand justice for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators face off with police officers as they demand justice for Daniel Prude during a protest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators stage a die-in at the location of Daniel Prude’s arrest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators stage a sit in while marching in protest to the Rochester Police Station on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators stage a sit in while marching in protest to the Rochester Police Station on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators march in protest towards the Rochester Police Station on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators march in protest towards the Rochester Police Station on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators march in protest towards the Rochester Police Station on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators stage a die-in at the location of Daniel Prude’s arrest on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: People hold up signs as they march while calling for justice for Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Hasan Massey Jr., 11, kneels in prayer at a make shift memorial at the site where Daniel Prude was arrested on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: People light candles at a make shift memorial at the site where Daniel Prude was arrested on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators listen to speakers at the site where Daniel Prude was arrested after marching from a community gathering on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Demonstrators stage a sit in at the site where Daniel Prude was arrested after marching from a community gathering on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: People march while calling for justice for Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: People march while calling for justice for Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: A woman attempts to speak on a microphone after a disagreement about a vigil for Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Asa Adams yells at an unknown person after a disagreement about a vigil for Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Lovely Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 03: Lovely A. Warren, mayor of Rochester, speaks with Mikey Campbell after the conclusion of a press conference on the death of Daniel Prude on September 03, 2020 in Rochester, New York.Daniel Prude died after being arrested on March 23, by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. Mayor Warren announced today the suspension of seven officers involved in the arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light Wednesday, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

That autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident.

Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke Wednesday. This page will serve to document those protests.