Former RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary not cooperating with Daniel Prude investigation, special investigator says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary is not cooperating with the independent Daniel Prude investigation, special council investigator Andrew Celli Jr. said in a statement Monday.
The statement said in part:
“On October 5, 2020, this office served a City Council subpoena upon La’Ron Singletary, the former Chief of the Rochester Police Department. The subpoena calls upon former Chief Singletary to produce documents and provide testimony relevant to the Investigation. Former Chief Singletary, through his attorney, has conveyed that he is unwilling to provide documents or give testimony in response to the Council’s subpoena.
Chief Singletary’s refusal to cooperate in the Investigation, while very unfortunate, will not materially impede our progress. Even as we actively consider remedies for such non-compliance (including, but not limited to, court enforcement), our work will continue, drawing on the many other sources of documentary evidence and testimony that are available to us.
Copies of correspondence between our office and former Chief Singletary’s attorney are available, along with other public materials from the Investigation, at the website of our law firm, Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel LLP.“
Celli Jr. was appointed by Rochester City Council to lead the independent investigation into Daniel Prude’s death, which first became public on September 2.
The special investigator said he would be subpoenaing City Hall, the Rochester Police Department, and City Council itself in regards to the investigation.
Singletary announced he would be retiring less than a week after news of Prude’s death became public, but less than a week after that, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren relieved him of his duties before his effective retirement date. Several top-ranking RPD officials joined Singletary in retirement.
Cynthia Herriott-Sillivan has since been sworn in as the interim RPD chief, the first female in the RPD’s 200+ year history to hold the office of chief.
