Protesters stage sit-in outside City Hall, demand firing of RPD officers involved in Daniel Prude death

Daniel Prude

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Demonstrators were out early Tuesday morning, demanding justice for Daniel Prude in downtown Rochester.

The gathering of 50-to-100 people occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. outside the Public Safety Building.

From there, the group moved to City Hall, where they said they would remain until the officers involved in Prude’s death are fired, and Mayor Lovely Warren resigns.

Protests for Daniel Prude have occurred every day for 14 days straight in Rochester — ever since news of his death became public on September 2.

Monday, Mayor Lovely Warren released a 323-page preliminary report into the Daniel Prude death and the ensuing investigations. While that document has been made public, City Council says it will conduct its own independent review of the matter.

The Mayor also announced that Monday was Police Chief La’Ron Singletary’s last day in the position. He announced his retirement last week, and was supposed to hold the office until September 29 to ensure a smooth transition of power. Deputy Chief Mark Simmons was later announced as interim chief of police for the next 30 days.

More shake-up at City Hall Monday as Mayor Warren also announced that the City of Rochester’s Communication Director Justin Roj, and the City’s Corporation Counsel, were suspended without pay for “failure to act, inform, and follow policy and procedures.”

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2, and now the case is being investigated by the New York State Attorney General’s Office.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report says Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

A federal civil lawsuit filed from the Prude family against the City of Rochester alleges there was an internal cover-up. Aside from Singletary, several other high-ranking members within the RPD’s command staff have also announced retirements.

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

Protests have been ongoing in Rochester since the news broke September 2.

