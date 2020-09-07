Daniel Prude timeline: From March encounter with police to current protests in Rochester

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: A makeshift memorial for Daniel Prude is seen prior to a march on September 06, 2020 in Rochester, New York. Prude died after being arrested on March 23 by Rochester police officers who had placed a “spit hood” over his head and pinned him to the ground while restraining him. This is the fifth consecutive night of protesting since the family released bodycam footage of Mr. Prude’s arrest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Daniel Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died in custody of the Rochester police back in March, but that fact didn’t become public until last week.

Here’s what we know: In a timeline of events that transpired from March until now — constructed through police reports, body camera footage, autopsy reports, press conferences, news releases, public statements and more. Additionally, as more information regarding Daniel Prude’s death comes to light, we will continue to update this article to reflect that.

March 22, 2020

Around 8:35 a.m. on March 22, 2020 Village of Depew Police, located east of Buffalo, responded to the Amtrak station for a report of customer trouble. That customer, later identified as Daniel Prude, received complaints from Amtrak personnel regarding smoking on-board.

By the time police arrived, Prude was already off the train. According to police, a Depew dispatcher contacted Rochester Police in an attempt to contact Prude’s family, and Rochester police did not have any information on his family.

Depew police says Prude refused any further assistance and proceeded to the bus stop without incident.

“There was nothing remarkable about Mr. Prude’s behavior at that time,” Depew Police Lt. William Curr said.

Later that day, Depew Police received a call from Joseph Prude, one of Daniel’s family members. He said Daniel has ADHD. Joe said he was also concerned Daniel may have little-to-no money and no cell phone either, according to authorities. Curr said Cheektowaga Police later reported Daniel was picked up and taken to Harbor House.

“Aside from the brief encounter at the Amtrak station our officers had no other interaction with Daniel Prude,” Curr concluded.

Later on that Sunday, Prude was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, around 7:30 p.m., according to his brother, Joe, who says Daniel was released from the hospital around 11 p.m. and brought back to his home.

A statement from Strong Memorial Hospital regarding Prude’s care was sent Thursday afternoon:

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the Prude family over the death of Daniel Prude and the traumatic events that preceded it.

Privacy laws prevent us from discussing Daniel Prude’s evaluation or treatment at Strong Memorial Hospital. However, our care teams follow all applicable laws and standards of clinical care regarding evaluation and treatment of patients under Mental Health Arrest. We are conducting a thorough internal review and have offered to meet with the family to share with them all details of his care at Strong.”

March 23, 2020

About four hours after his release from the hospital, Joe Prude says he called 911 again after Daniel took off from his house, half-clothed.

It was just after 3 a.m. on Monday March 23, 2020 when Rochester police responded to Jefferson Avenue where they encountered a naked Daniel Prude. Joe says Daniel was going through a mental health crisis. An autopsy report would later indicate the presence of phencyclidine, or PCP, in Prude’s body. It was about 32 degrees with some snow falling when police arrived.

Here’s a rundown of what happened, as documented on police worn body cameras.

3:16:08 a.m. — Police arrive and tell Prude to get on the ground.

3:17:10 a.m. — Officer gets on the radio to ask, “Can I get the rig to Cady and Jeff?”

3:17:30 a.m. — Officer tells other officer that Prude told a tow truck driver he had coronavirus.

3:19:20 a.m. — Officer puts what appears to be a spit mask over Prude’s head.

3:20:20 a.m. — Officer tells Prude to stop spitting.

3:20:30 a.m. — Officer tells Prude, “You’re going to sit” then tells fellow officers, “I got it. I’m already in it.” Officer puts Prude’s head on the ground, holds it there telling him to calm down. Prude makes gurgling sounds.

3:21:20 a.m. — Officer asks, “Can you get the gurney out, please?”

3:21:35 a.m. — Officer tells Prude to stop spitting. From here, Prude isn’t talking, some soft whimpering is heard.

3:22:20 a.m. — Prude goes quiet.

3:22:34 a.m. — Officer asks Prude, “You good, man?”

3:22:45 a.m. — Prude appears to throw up. Officer asks, “You puking, man?” then says to others, “He’s puking … straight water.” No sound coming from Prude after that.

3:23:25 a.m. — Officer asks, “Is he still moving his arm?”

3:23:30 a.m. — Officer says, “It doesn’t even look like he has chest compressions.” Prude is rolled over on his side.

3:24:20 a.m. — Someone asks, “Does he have a pulse?” Someone responds saying no. EMT says, “Start CPR.”

3:25:35 a.m. — EMT tells officer, “PCP can cause what we call excited delirium. I guarantee you that’s why he coded. It’s not your guys’ fault. You have to keep yourselves safe.”

Prude was then taken to the hospital and put on life support.

According to city officials, Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary called Mayor Lovely Warren at about 7 a.m. that morning to inform her of what happened. At that time, the chief told Warren that Prude had suffered from an apparent drug overdose. He told the mayor that Prude could die, and that an investigation could be forthcoming because of an in-custody death.

March 30, 2020

Daniel Prude died after a week in the hospital on life support.

Chief Singletary calls Mayor Warren to inform her of Prude’s passing and that an investigation into the incident is underway. The chief reiterates the sentiment from the week prior that Prude’s death was the result of a drug overdose. The Mayor later says this is the last time she hears about the Prude death case until August 4, 2020.

March 31, 2020

An autopsy report conducted by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s office determines the cause of Mr. Prude’s death a homicide — specifically, the cause of death stated on the autopsy report says “Complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint due to Excited delirium due to Acue phencyclidine intoxication. The manner of death is Homicide.”

The autopsy report lists an external exam start of March 31, 2020 at 11:07 a.m. with an internal exam start of March 21, 2020 at 12:40 p.m. The report also lists an external end time of March 31, 2020 at 11:50 a.m. with an internal exam end time of March 31, 2020 at 1:15 p.m.

April 8, 2020

A toxicology report is issue for the death of Daniel Prude sent to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, from NMS Labs in Horsham, Pennsylvania. This toxicology report confirmed the presence of phencyclidine in Daniel Prude’s body at the time of this death.

April 16, 2020

Monroe County District Attorney’s Office receives the cause of death of Daniel Prude. Officials from the District Attorney’s office say they received the cause of death from the Rochester Police Department.

Due to New York State’s Executive Order No. 147 — which appoints the attorney general as special prosecutor in cases where law enforcement officers are involved in deaths of civilians — the District Attorney’s Office notified the Attorney General’s Office of the incident.

April 21, 2020

The official letter of jurisdiction was sent to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office from Jennifer Sommers of the New York State Attorney General’s Office, confirming that the attorney general would be taking over the case of Daniel Prude.

June 4, 2020

City of Rochester officials say on June 4, Stephanie Prince, an attorney for the City’s Law Department, spoke with Assistant Attorney General Sommers who confirmed an ongoing investigation into the death of Daniel Prude.

City officials say that Sommers asked city officials to withhold releasing information about Prude’s death because it would interfere with the attorney general’s investigation. According to city officials, the city complied with this request.

However, the attorney general’s office would later refute this claim and say such a request was never made:

“There was never a request from the Attorney General’s Office to the city of Rochester Corporation Counsel to withhold information about the events surrounding the death of Daniel Prude, plain and simple. Once again, the city of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department are free to move forward with their own investigation.”

City officials later provided an email exchange between Prince and Sommers, on the dates of June 10 and August 4, but there was no mention of a request to withhold information on those emails provided by the city.

Email 1

Email 2

August 4, 2020

Mayor Warren says August 4 is when she sees the body camera footage of Prude’s encounter with police for the first time. She later says she wanted to speak publicly about it, but says at the advise of her legal counsel, she did not.

The mayor also says she speaks with Chief Singletary and sets a new policy that states anytime there is a civilian death in police custody, she needs to know about it, and see any relevant video or documents, within 24 hours of the incident.

At this time, the public remains in the dark about the Prude death investigation.

On this day, as alluded to in the above email exchange between Sommers and Prince, the attorney general’s office confirms they have showed the body camera footage with the attorneys representing the Prude family.

September 2, 2020

Joe Prude, attorneys representing the family, and activists with Free the People ROC, a local Black Lives Matter group, gather on the steps of Rochester City Hall to announce details pertaining to Daniel Prude’s death publicly for the first time.

They said Prude was murdered by police and the incident was covered up by Mayor Warren and Chief Singletary. They said the officers should be immediately fired, prosecuted and convicted and that the mayor and chief should resign.

Attorneys indicate they have filed a notice of claim with intentions to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Rochester.

Free the People ROC announce Daniel Prude’s death

During the press conference, it was announced that the investigation was being handled by the attorney general’s office.

Shortly after this press conference, police worn body camera footage, along with supporting documentation obtained through a FOIL request, was released to local media.

Much of the disturbing video was described in the March 23 portion of this timeline above.

Not long after the body camera video was being seen publicly for the first time, attorneys representing the Prude family released the results of an autopsy report. That report ruled the death of Daniel Prude a homicide.

Specifically, it said Prude’s cause of death included “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death, which could explain his erratic behavior.

As more and more news regarding Prude’s death started to become public for the first time since his passing months prior, Mayor Warren and Chief Singletary called a press conference at the Public Safety Building.

As that press conference was being set up, a protest began outside the Public Safety Building. Only media was permitted to attend the press conference and several activists were arrested for attempting to enter the building.

At the press conference, the mayor and chief said there was no cover-up from City Hall.

“At no point in time did we feel that this was something that we wanted not to disclose,” Mayor Warren said. “It is always something that we want to be forthright, up front about with our citizens — whether we’re talking about what happened with Mr. Pate, or what happened with Trevyan Rowe, or any other citizen in our city. I have been first to come forward and stand with our citizens and let them know the process going forward. In this particular case, this is handled by another agency. Unfortunately it is now September 2 and we do not have a report from the AG’s office.”

“This is not a cover up. There is no cover up whatsoever,” Chief Singletary said. “We’re going to take a look at this criminal investigation. The internal investigation looks at whether the officers violated policy and procedures of the Rochester Police Department. From day one we have been in conversation with the investigating authorities as such. Like the mayor said we don’t have a problem holding anyone accountable. At this particular point in time, that’s why I’m waiting for the investigation to unfold to determine what the next step will be.”

At that press conference, Chief Singletary confirmed that none of the officers involved at the scene with Prude had been suspended.

Mayor Warren, Chief Singletary’s Wednesday press conference

In a conference call with media Wednesday evening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he had not seen the video yet, but heard it was “disturbing,” and said the attorney general’s office was actively investigating the situation.

“It’s all she’s been doing since July, so I don’t want to comment on an ongoing investigation, but people should know that it is under investigation and it has been for months by the attorney general,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I haven’t watched it, I am going to watch it tonight,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It was described to me, and the way it was described is disturbing.”

While news of Daniel Prude’s death began to spread around the country, his brother Joe demanded justice for what he called a “cold-blood murder.” Joe said his brother was laying down — naked, handcuffed, and unarmed — when officers killed him. He said an officer pushed Daniel’s head into the ground.

“That matter was a call for help, I see you sitting here in a push up stance on my brother’s damn neck. How are you sitting here with your knee in my brother’s damn back when he’s defenseless, he’s got on no damn clothes,” Joe said. “How many more brothers gotta die for society to understand that this needs to stop?”

Meanwhile, a protest waged on Wednesday night outside the Public Safety Building. Two of the nine people arrested Wednesday included local Black Lives Matter organizers Stanley Martin and Ashley Gantt, speakers at the initial press conference regarding Prude’s death. They were among the activists arrested for trying to access the mayor and chief’s press conference.

Protesters arrested at Public Safety Building

“Our biggest concern is that murderers are out on the loose,” Martin said Wednesday. “They killed someone and they are still patrolling our communities and that is our biggest concern. They need to be arrested, fired, and prosecuted immediately.”

September 3, 2020

In the early hours the following morning, a vigil ensued on Jefferson Avenue, on Rochester’s southwest side, where Prude encountered police back in March before his death.

A vigil is here this morning off Jefferson Ave to remember Daniel Prude. #Roc #rochester pic.twitter.com/yt088ZU83J — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 3, 2020

A few hours later, two civil rights groups — Community Justice Initiative and United Christian Leadership Ministry — came together on the steps of Rochester City Hall to echo the calls from Free the People Roc, and demand the immediate firing and prosecution of the officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude.

When asked if the demonstrations that began the night before would continue, Community Justice Initiative representatives said protests would continue “non-stop” until justice was served. They also called for the resignation of Chief Singletary.

“The press conference should have been held March 24, the day after,” said Miquel Powell, Community Justice Initiative. “If you cover up a homicide for six months, I think that’s criminal, so of course they should resign because the people have lost confidence in them.”

“Again, another innocent Black man, unarmed, was snuffed out by police officers,” said Rev. Lewis Stewart of United Christian Leadership Ministry. “This time it did not take place in another city, nor another state. It happened right here in Frederick Douglass city. We watched in horror at the video footage, which clearly depicted three officers who placed a bag over Mr. Prude’s head, twisted a knot in the back of his neck, which was essentially a form of strangulation.”

Rev. Lewis Stewart press conference

Later on that afternoon, Mayor Warren announced that seven Rochester police officers involved in the encounter Daniel Prude were suspended with pay.

“I am suspending the officers in question today against council’s advice, and I urge the attorney general to complete her investigation,” Mayor Warren said. “I understand that the union may sue the city for this, they shall feel free to do so — I have been sued before.”

The seven suspended officers are Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

The mayor also addressed her disappointment in Chief Singletary, and ordered a change in policy that would require her to be notified of an in-custody death within 24 hours.

“In addition I have addressed with the police chief how deeply, personally, and professionally disappointing — he needs to do better to truly protect and serve our community and I believe he will,” Mayor Warren said. “I have since order the chief to provide me with video from any in-custody death, or use of force incident, within 24 hours, and charge him to provide a plan within 30 days to further address the police department’s response to mental health calls.”

Included in more resources for mental health calls, Mayor Warren’s plan calls for the city to provide $300,000 to “double availability of Monroe County FIT Team, or retool the FACIT program to respond to mental health 911 calls, until permanent solution is developed.

The mayor announced publicly that she was never told about the officers putting their hands on Prude during the encounter. She says she was told by Chief Singletary that Prude had suffered a drug overdose.

“I was informed later by Mr. Singletary that Mr. Prude had an apparent overdose while in custody,” Mayor Warren said. “I only learned of those officers actions on August 4 when cooperation council Tim Curtin reviewed the video for the FOIL request by Prude’s family. At no time before August 4 did Singletary or anyone make me aware of the officers’ actions in regard to Mr. Prude’s death.”

The mayor also echoed the calls of Free the People ROC Thursday in that all charges against protesters should be dropped.

Mayor Warren’s Thursday press conference

Later Thursday, Gov. Cuomo released a statement upon seeing the body camera footage from Prude’s encounter with Rochester police:

“Last night, I watched the video of Daniel Prude’s death in Rochester. What I saw was deeply disturbing and I demand answers. Under Executive Order 147, which I signed in 2015 after the death of Eric Garner, the Attorney General is investigating and I have full faith that she will complete a thorough review of the facts, get to the bottom of what happened and ensure that justice is served.

For the sake of Mr. Prude’s family and the greater Rochester community I am calling for this case to be concluded as expeditiously as possible. For that to occur we need the full and timely cooperation of the Rochester Police Department and I trust it will fully comply.”

Protests demanding justice for Daniel Prude continue Thursday in downtown Rochester where demonstrators clashed with responding officers. In total eight people were arrested, and police say two officers were injured.

According to RPD Captain Michael Callari, “Rocks and glass bottles were thrown at officers. Two were injured, requiring hospitalization. They were treated and released.”

During Thursday’s protest, multiple rounds of pepper balls were launched at demonstrators in an attempt to disperse the crowd.

Activists would later criticize the police for excessive force during Thursday’s demonstration.

Protesters clash with police Thursday in Rochester

September 4, 2020

On Friday morning, the Rochester Police Locust Club held a press conference in the police union’s first public appearance since news of Prude’s death became public two days prior.

In that press conference Locust Club President Mike Mazzeo defended the actions of the officers in the encounter, saying that they followed protocol.

“What is going to prevent the same occurrence from happening tonight, or this weekend, to officers who have to follow a protocol?” Mazzeo said. “If the officer does something wrong outside of protocol, then they should be disciplined. If they follow protocol to a T, then what do you say to them? The questions should go to New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service. There’s videos that show exactly why and how that tactic is used to a T to what that officers did — they explain it.”

Mazzeo said he first became aware of the incident when the body camera footage became public. He said the union was notified about a FOIL request at the end of July, but that there was no indication about an in-custody death.

“Upon looking back, we found an email dated July 31 that indicated that a body worn video was going to be released — not files, not records, not reports, but video,” Mazzeo said. “It had no mention that it involved an in-custody death.”

Mazzeo was asked if the police chief should resign, after activists called for him to step down Thursday.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to comment on that,” Mazzeo said. “Should he be held accountable? Yes — and I think the person holding him accountable should be held accountable as well.”

Rochester Police Union President’s Friday press conference

Although police officials said Chief Singletary would be available for comment Friday, he went into a meeting with Mayor Warren at 2:30 p.m. The media was later notified that evening that the chief would not hold a press conference.

Friday afternoon, Free the People ROC held a press conference outside the Public Safety Building, accusing Rochester police of using excessive force during the protests Thursday.

Activists said police used pepper spray and rubber bullets to disperse protesters from outside the Public Safety Building, and they demanded to know who called the orders for officers to follow. They say a man had a severe eye injury, and various other people were injured and hospitalized.

“We’re talking about what the police did and what they got paid to do was assault protesters last night,” said local Black Lives Matter organizer Ashley Gantt.

Organizers said Friday they would be filing lawsuits, adding that they would continue to demonstrate day and night until their demands were met.

Free the People Friday press conference

Also happening Friday, differing accounts from the mayor’s office and the office of the attorney general in regards to the investigation and releasing information to the public.

Prude died after encounter with Rochester police in March, yet word of his death, and how it happened, only became public after his family and the attorneys representing them released body camera footage in early September. The question on the minds of many in Rochester is simply “what took so long?”

As alluded to in the June 4 section of this timeline, officials from Mayor Warren’s Office said they were asked by the New York State Attorney General’s Office to not release information regarding the death of Prude, but the Attorney General’s office says that didn’t happen, “plain and simple.

A statement from the Attorney General’s Office Friday said:

“There was never a request from the Attorney General’s Office to the city of Rochester Corporation Counsel to withhold information about the events surrounding the death of Daniel Prude, plain and simple. Once again, the city of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department are free to move forward with their own investigation.”

That statement followed one from Mayor Warren’s Office Thursday night that said:

“On June 4, Stephanie Prince, an attorney for the City’s Law Department spoke with Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Sommers who confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation. Ms. Sommers also stated that, while she cannot legally advise us what to do, she asks that the City withhold the release of information including the body-worn camera footage, as the release will interfere with the Attorney General’s ongoing investigation. The City complied with the Attorney General’s office request.”

Rochester City Corporation Counsel Tim Curtin and City Attorney Prince held a press conference Friday where they laid out their side of the story. These city officials allege that on June 4, Deputy Chief Jennifer Sommers from the Attorney General’s office asked Prince to withhold release of information in regards to the investigation.

The city provided a few emails between Prince and Sommers, but there was no mention of a request to withhold information on those emails (screen shots included in June 4 section).

The Prude family attorney, Elliot Shields, said he requested the body camera video from the city on April 3. He said they ignored the request and he appealed. He said he was eventually told the city couldn’t give them the video until the attorney general’s investigation was complete.

However, as indicated in the screenshot emails the city provided, the attorney general’s office said on August 11 they had shared the video with the Prude family and their attorneys, even while the attorney general’s investigation was not complete.

Rochester Corporation Council Friday press conference

Friday was also the day that Rochester City Councilman Mitch Gruber called for subpoenas to find out what Mayor Lovely Warren knew in regards to the death of Daniel Prude that took place on March 23, penning a letter that said in part:

“I call upon my City Council colleagues to exercise our subpoena authority to uncover the truth. While I recognize there is an ongoing criminal investigation by the New York Start Attorney General’s office, City Council is granted broad oversight power. We must ensure the public receives an exact account of what the Warren administration knew, when they knew it, and what they did about it.”

That Friday evening, approximately 2,000 people gathered at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in downtown Rochester to demand justice for Daniel Prude. Following speeches by Joe Prude as well as activists, some moments or prayer, and some songs being played, the group began to march around 9 p.m.

The group marched through the city — heading down East Avenue, to Alexander Street, through residential areas of Park Avenue and Tracey Street, to Monroe Avenue, and then down Chestnut Street. They chanted “Daniel Prude” often throughout the march.

When the protesters turned left down Court Street, they were met by a large police presence on the bridge over the Genesee River. Officers on megaphones announced “Rochester police has deemed this an unlawful assembly” and began launching pepper balls into the crowd.

Officers said demonstrators would be arrested if they stayed, yet many remained while others dispersed.

Protesters clashed with police well past 2 a.m. into Saturday. Around 1 a.m. a white vehicle was seen striking some protesters in the street while the driver sprayed mace out the window at demonstrators, as seen in this video:

Daniel Prude protesters March through Rochester before clash with police Friday

Police say some members of the crowd began small fires, including to a bus shelter and to garbage cans. According to the RPD, some protesters were setting off fireworks directly at officers.

A bus stop has been set on fire as hundreds of protesters remain on court street in downtown rochester. #roc #danielprude @News_8 pic.twitter.com/3WVcQxSwtR — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020

RPD released this video where they say a group of agitators during last nights protests along Court St. & S. Clinton Ave started throwing commercial grade fireworks directly at officers standing on the opposite side of the intersection. #Rochester #DanielPrude pic.twitter.com/cnPfDs7RMM — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 5, 2020

Later on, some businesses in the area of East Avenue and Alexander Street reported some property damage as the group marched past earlier in the evening. One of those businesses was Ox and Stone:

Some of the damage following tonight's Black Lives Matter march at Ox and Stone on Alexander Street. #ROC pic.twitter.com/dPDyg0icCk — News 8 WROC (@News_8) September 5, 2020

Officials from Ox and Stone, part of the Swan Family of Restaurants, later released a statement to downplay the damage and highlight the importance of the movement:

“As always, the actions of a few agitators are amplified louder and louder as videos are shared and conclusions are drawn. We, now and always, stand with those standing against injustice.”

Rochester police announced later that 11 people were arrested during the Friday protest. Four of those individuals were remanded to the Monroe County Jail and seven were issued appearance tickets. Police said three officers were injured as a result of “projectiles and incendiary devices” being thrown at them. According to the RPD, officers were hospitalized and were later released.

Rochester police made no mention of any injuries to demonstrators in their press release on the protest.

September 5, 2020

Saturday morning, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter released a statement about Prude’s death and the protests that ensued. The statement read in part:

“I have always worked to build up rather than tear down. I remain committed to working together for solutions, to include mental health as well as drug and alcohol addiction response and diversion programs. We have been and remain steadfast in building up the community that we love. The eyes of the nation are on Rochester, now is the time to step up. We need to walk forward – together – one step at a time. The greater Rochester community is better than this. Let us be the example for the country.”

Later Saturday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced the Daniel Prude death investigation was moving to a grand jury — this was one of the demands made known by Free the People ROC.

“The Prude family and the Rochester community have been through great pain and anguish. My office will immediately move to empanel a grand jury as part of our exhaustive investigation into this matter,” a statement from the attorney general’s office said Saturday.

The attorney general’s move to empanel a grand jury was swiftly applauded by Gov. Cuomo, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Mayor Warren, and local Black Lives Matter groups.

Around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, approximately 1,000 demonstrators gathered at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Dr. Samuel McCree Way — where Prude’s encounter with police occurred back in March.

Sitting here on jefferson and McCree. pic.twitter.com/66Fdqxd7kp — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 5, 2020

After speeches and song, they marched downtown and the crowd grew along the way. The demonstrators eventually turned down Main Street with a stop at the steps of City Hall along the way for more speeches and words from organizers and activists.

From there, the demonstration went down State Street where they were met by police — and another violent clash ensued, with pepper balls, tear gas, bottles being thrown, fireworks, and more.

Daniel Prude protest turns violent in downtown Rochester Saturday

Rochester police say nine people were arrested during Saturday’s confrontation and said that some members of the RPD were injured.

Windows at City Hall were later found to have been cracked.

Windows cracked here at city hall. The group is moving to a church on Fitzhugh St. Police are still on main. pic.twitter.com/DYlhJYK3r1 — Atyia Collins (@Atyia_Collins) September 6, 2020

Activists said police used excessive force Saturday night.

“The inhumanity Rochester police unleashed last night is the product of an institution that has been granted too much power; Power to abuse the people they serve, power to respond to our voices with their violence, power to act with impunity,” said Iman Abid, NYCLU Genesee Valley Chapter Director, in a statement. “People speaking out are not enemy combatants, and to fire flash bangs, tear gas, and pepper balls at demonstrations against police violence only proves the point. The Mayor and RPD must stop these warfare tactics now.”

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21) says she was on the front lines of the protest. She said on Twitter that RPD’s tactics need to change and that city leadership has failed the community.

I’m really worried someone is going to be killed. RPD must stand down and allow protests. Only intervene when absolutely necessary and not with a damn army. This was dangerous and unnecessary. We don’t have to follow the script every night. #ROC — Rachel Barnhart (@rachbarnhart) September 6, 2020

I marched with a bunch of kids. They wore swim goggles and bike helmets. They carried Rubbermaid lids as shields. It was like they were going off to war. And they were met with an army. They marched for their ideals. They wanted to be heard. The mayor & RPD spectacularly failed. — Rachel Barnhart (@rachbarnhart) September 6, 2020

.@marylupienroc @mitchgruber and I stood at the very front to bear witness and make sure police saw us. Worked for a bit … and then it didn’t. — Rachel Barnhart (@rachbarnhart) September 6, 2020

Barnhart later told News 8 that she was struck by a projectile from police.

“I saw some small plastic bottles and a sparkler being thrown in the direction of police and police almost instantaneously open fired on about 1,000 protesters,” she said.

Injuries. The head one also comes with a big lump. #ROC pic.twitter.com/k5kCDQ2fYQ — Rachel Barnhart (@rachbarnhart) September 6, 2020

September 6, 2020

Following news of arrests and more accounts of excessive force by police, Community Justice Initiative held a press conference Sunday to address the “military tactics” of the Rochester Police Department from the night before.

Anthony Hall with CJI called on the resignation of Rochester Mayor Warren and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary.

“We start off singing, dancing, eating, fellow-shipping, meditating before we take off to march — last night was horrendous,” Hall said. “We were met by a sub-military group. RPD militarized our peaceful community folk. RPD turned this thing into a war. Last night was a war setting, war zone, RPD did not let up at all. This can not go on. This is about liberation.”

Hall referred to pepper balls and tear gas deployed by RPD, after isolated incidents of fireworks and bottle-throwing in the streets. Hall said those incidents were started by outside agitators.

“These pepper balls are supposed to be shot at feet, so they can impact the ground, not hitting people in the face. I was hit in my face with a pepper ball,” Hall said.

Former Rochester City Court Judge Letitia Astacio was in attendance.

“If one person out of 3,000 people throws a water bottle at an officer in riot gear, and you think that means he can attack me with chemical warfare, you are insane and you’re not the type of person I want to talk to,” said Astacio. “There will be no justice if the police are the perpetrators.”

Community Justice Initiative Sunday press conference

Later Sunday, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren held a press conference, her first since Thursday. She was joined by Police Chief Singletary who had not spoken publicly since Wednesday’s initial announcement of Daniel Prude’s death.

In the wide-ranging press conference, that lasted just over 40 minutes, the Mayor and Chief addressed calls for their resignations, allegations of excessive force by police, strategies to de-escalate the nightly protests, a timeline of what they knew about the Prude death, when they knew it, and more.

The mayor defended Chief Singletary, saying she believes he’s the man to guide the community through these difficult times.

“I wholeheartedly believe that Chief La’Ron Singletary is the right person to lead us through these times,” Mayor Warren said. “He was born and raised right here in Rochester. I do not believe there is another person more dedicated to change the culture of policing than La’Ron.”

When asked if she would consider resigning, the mayor said no and added that now is a time for leadership.

“For everything that we have seen this year it is clear to me that there is more work to be done and I am committed to doing what’s necessary and I know that the chief is committed to doing what’s necessary to better serve our citizens and our community,” she said.

In an attempt to limit violence at the protests, the mayor said that Rev. Myra Brown of Spiritus Christi Church would lead a coalition of elders to serve as a buffer between protesters and police during demonstrations.

“Mr. Prude’s death re-triggered pain, trauma in this community and its important when a community is grieving to be given the space to grieve, to be angry,” Rev. Brown said.

During Sunday’s press conference, the mayor proposed some short term police reform measures to better address mental health issues in the community.

“We will take our family crisis intervention team out of the police department,” Mayor Warren said. “We will fully engage with the RASE commission and a real, rapid response team to further improve our response to mental heath crisis and reimagine our police department.”

“I understand that there are certain calls that law enforcement shouldn’t handle alone,” Chief Singletary said.

The mayor said that the police need to protect the Public Safety Building, citing information that “outside agitators” would attempt to destroy it.

“There is credible information that outside agitators want to destroy the Public Safety Building, Mayor Warren said.

“We do have intelligence that we’ve been receiving that there have been outside agitators that have come to Rochester, as you know we monitor social media,” Chief Singletary said. “So we do have credible information that one of the areas they want to target, a symbolic feature. We have arrested people who provided address from Alaska, Massachusetts and other parts of the country.”

The mayor reiterated her sentiments from Thursday that she didn’t know anything about the Prude Case from March 30 until August 4.

“I was not aware of that autopsy in April, the chief called me at 7 in the morning [on March 23] and he told me what he knew at the time,” Mayor Warren said. “And he did whatever he needed to do at that point forward. It wasn’t until August 4 that I was aware of the video and say the video and that was by corporation council.

Mayor Warren, Chief Singletary Sunday press conference

Later Sunday, a fifth consecutive night of protests ensued in Rochester, but unlike the days prior, it was a peaceful demonstration outside the Public Safety Building.

Police reported zero arrests were made, and no injuries reported.

It’s been two hours since protestors arrived at the Public Safety Building.

-Peaceful

-Few speakers have talked to demonstrators.

-About 50 Community elders are in front of the line that separates the protestors & PSB.

-Demanding justice for #DanielPrude #Rochester pic.twitter.com/vAo9LvlaoL — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 7, 2020

Officials say more than 1,000 people took to the streets to demand justice for Prude Sunday. As planned earlier in the day, Rev. Brown led a coalition of elders to serve as a buffer between protesters and police during demonstrations, after calls by activists that Rochester police have used excessive force with pepper balls, and tear gas — roughly 50 of those elders answered the call.

“As we come together, we’re going to pray they’re going to seek God and they’re going to find and resolve for at least our community not just what we’re standing against, but resolve for us. What’s going to bring peace,” said Senior Pastor at Rock Hope Fellowship Church Jerrard Brown.

Rep. Joe Morelle was one of the individuals to serve as a “buffer” Sunday, along with Rochester City Council President Loretta Scott.

Congressman Joe Morelle & City Council President Loretta Scott are the only politicians I see out here in front of the PSB. #Rochester pic.twitter.com/zvNC0xVM59 — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 6, 2020

The elders stood behind the barricades at the Public Safety Building as they awaited the protesters to arrive from Jefferson Avenue — praying and singing songs. Some elders prayed non-stop throughout the event as local Black Lives Matter leaders spoke for hours wanting justice for Prude and transparency from elected officials.

“We’re hoping that as clergy, we can stand as a spiritual barrier between protesters and police. We’re hoping that we’re able to demonstrate in a way that gets the point across and things have to change and hoping for transformation in our city,” Pastor of Greater Harvest Church Rev. Sebrone Johnson said.

Upon completion of the peaceful protest, some demonstrators took time to pick up water bottles and other litter left in the area.

“our city, our streets” some protestors are seen picking up some of the trash as it ends. #Rochester pic.twitter.com/rv1GNkzHqJ — JOSH NAVARRO (@JoshNavarroTV) September 7, 2020

September 7, 2020

Monday brought Labor Day, and despite a rainy, cooler morning in Rochester, demonstrators were once again outside the Public Safety Building — and this time the imagery was striking.

Donning spit hoods, naked in the street with hands behind their backs Rochester protesters demonstrated in solidarity with Daniel Prude, and demanded state action for justice.

City Councilmember Mary Lupien (D-East) described why the demonstrators did what they did Monday morning.

“It was cold. He was handcuffed on the ground, no blanket,” Lupien said. “It can too quickly be sensationalized and really compartmentalized, but I think it’s really impactful to just imagine as a human being this happening to you and your loved one.

“When police show a militaristic response, they send the message that the community is the enemy and we are not — we are in this together, to protect our community from any harm,” Lupien said.

The demonstrators sat outside the Public Safety Building, in the middle of the street, with their hands behind their backs for about an hour.

Organizers say they have a list of demands that includes:

Statewide passage of Daniel’s Law

Statewide passage of Cariol’s Law

Statewide ban on police use of force against peaceful protesters

Later Monday morning, President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation in Rochester:

Rochester N.Y., Brooklyn N.Y., Portland – All had bad nights, all weakly run by Radical Left Democrat Governors and Mayors! Get the picture? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020

Local and state officials were quick to respond to the president’s tweet, pointing out that last night’s peaceful protest was hardly a “bad night.”

Mayor Lovely Warren released a statement Monday in response to the president’s tweet:

“Last night the world saw the true spirit of Rochester. Over 1,000 people came together in solidarity to remember the life of Daniel Prude and call for the change that is needed to overcome structural and institutional racism. I am grateful to Pastor Myra Brown, our community elders, and the leaders of the local Black Lives Matter movement for helping ensure calm while making their message heard.

I am also glad that our Rochester Police Department and Chief Singletary followed my edict to adopt a smaller and more restrained posture. It is clear to me that their actions were crucial to the peace we saw last night.

Lastly, I ask that all involved ignore the commentary from the President. It is clear is his only desire is to bait people to act with hate and incite violence that he believes will benefit him politically. We will not give him what he wants. We will continue to act with grace and do the work necessary improve Rochester and our entire community.”

Melissa DeRosa, Secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo also responded on Twitter Monday:

We know you thrive on anarchy and seek to fan the flames of hate, but Sunday night's protest in Rochester was described as peaceful by both demonstrators and RPD —



Knock it off and get to work, Mr President. https://t.co/SYJY9a77HA pic.twitter.com/fcXTm2buy1 — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) September 7, 2020

Sadly for this President, a peaceful protest is a 'bad night' — he thrives on anarchy and stokes the flames of division. https://t.co/1rmgeUafg1 — Melissa DeRosa (@melissadderosa) September 7, 2020

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to add to this timeline with events related to the Daniel Prude death investigation.