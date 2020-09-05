Councilmember Malik Evans calls for independent investigation into Prude’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester City Councilmember Malik Evans called for an independent investigation into the death of Daniel Prude.

On Saturday, Evans released the following statement:

“Over the last three days it has become abundantly clear that there are too many unanswered questions surrounding the tragic death of Daniel Prude. We are at a critical moment as the entire City Council as well as the community are demanding transparency into the timeline of events and circumstances that led to Mr. Prude’s death. As City Council Finance Chair, I will be asking my City Council colleagues to appropriate necessary funds to engage outside legal counsel for the purposes of conducting an independent and thorough investigation into this matter. I believe this is warranted in order to find some of the answers the Prude family, the community, and City Council deserve, in as expeditious and impartial a manner as possible. The New York State Attorney General’s office stated on September 4th, “Once again, the city of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department are free to move forward with their own investigation”. Therefore, there is nothing I am currently aware of that precludes us from going forward and looking into this matter.”