Community gathering planned at site of Daniel Prude encounter

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The local activist group Free the People Roc is planning a community gathering Tuesday night on Jefferson Avenue, where Daniel Prude encountered Rochester police in March, 2020.

This comes after New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a grand jury’s decision not to charge any police officers in connection with Prude’s death.

Seven Rochester police officers were suspended with pay in connection to the incident: Officers Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.

The community gathering is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.