City of Rochester ‘knowingly suppressed’ Daniel Prude’s death, new report says

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In an 80-page detailed report of the City of Rochester’s handling of the Daniel Prude case, the special investigator hired by the Rochester City Council said the city knowingly suppressed information.

Special investigator, attorney Andrew Celli, released a statement on report of his findings on Friday:

“Did officials of City government suppress information about the arrest and death of Daniel Prude between March 23, 2020, when the arrest occurred, and September 2, 2020, when the Prude family publicly released body-worn camera footage of the incident?

The straightforward answer is yes. The investigation revealed no explanation that fully accounts for the more than four-month delay between the death of an unarmed man at the hands of Rochester police, and public disclosure of the facts and circumstances under which the death occurred — other than a decision or series of decisions not to make such disclosure.“

The report said the ultimate decision to not disclose the death of Prude to the public was that of Mayor Lovely Warren. However he went on to say the responsibility for the delay wasn’t just hers.

“In the final analysis, the decision not to publicly disclose these facts rested with Mayor Warren, as the elected Mayor of the City of Rochester. But Mayor Warren alone is not responsible for the suppression of the circumstances of the Prude Arrest and Mr. Prude’s death.”

Key Report findings

The investigation found that four Rochester officials were aware of what transpired long before any information was disclosed to the public:

“By mid-April 2020, four key officials in Rochester City government—Mayor Warren, then Police Chief La’Ron Singletary, Corporation Counsel Timothy Curtin, and Communications Director Justin Roj—had learned that RPD officers had physically restrained Daniel Prude during the course of an arrest on March 23, 2020; that the restraint had caused Mr. Prude’s death; and that the officers were the subjects of a criminal investigation. None of this was disclosed to the public before the Prude family’s September 2 news conference.”

The report says Singletary downplayed the events that transpired to city officials:

“In his internal communications with the Mayor, the Law Department, and the Communications Bureau in April 2020, Chief Singletary disclosed but consistently deemphasized the role of police restraints in the death of Daniel Prude, and his statements did not capture the disturbing tenor of the entire encounter. Chief Singletary’s characterization of the Prude Arrest likely impacted how the City officials he informed of the matter viewed what had occurred. In early August, Corporation Counsel Curtin actively discouraged Mayor Warren from publicly disclosing the Arrest after she viewed the BWC footage for the first time, citing reasons that were factually incorrect, legally without basis, or both. And Councilmember Mary Lupien, who learned of the Prude Arrest in July from an attorney for the Prude family, elected not to speak publicly or alert City officials about the matter.“

The report says the delayed release of body worn camera footage was delayed by several factors, and not all because of the city’s response. FOIL requests and HIPAA release forms also contributed to the monthslong delay.

However, the report also says some oft he delay in disclosing the footage was because of city officials:

“At least some of the delay in the disclosure of the BWC footage of the Prude Arrest is attributable to the Law Department’s effort to accommodate a request by senior officials at the RPD, including Chief Singletary, to withhold the BWC footage for fear that its release might cause civil unrest and violence in the wake of the May 25, 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.“

Furthermore, the investigation revealed that some of the statements by Warren, Singletary and Curtin on September 2 — the day details of Prude’s death became public for the first time — were not true, including:

Office of the attorney general’s investigation was not a basis to deny the FOIL request

Office of the attorney general did not request that the city deny the FOIL request

Curtin’s statement about the aforementioned office of the attorney general’s request were not true

Curtin’s statement that the office of the attorney general’s investigation prevented the city from disciplining the officers was not true

In regards to claims that the office of the attorney general (OAG) made any of the aforementioned requests, the special investigator found:

“There is no possibility that the OAG conveyed any ‘instructions’ or a ‘request’ to the City to refrain from publicly disclosing the facts and circumstance of the Prude Arrest and Mr. Prude’s death earlier than June 4, or even that City officials could have believed that it had.”

The investigator said Mayor Warren “is entitled to rely in good faith” of the advice of the city’s legal counsel, which the mayor “appeared” to do, but the report also says the mayor still could have made, or authorized a public statement without that counsel between March 23 and August 4.

“To be sure, a mayor is entitled to rely in good faith upon the legal advice provided to her by her city’s corporation counsel. Here, it appears that Mayor Warren did just that. But Mr. Curtin did not convey to Mayor Warren the incorrect information that the OAG had instructed or requested that the City refrain from making public statements until August 4. Mayor Warren’s acceptance of that information in early August and later does not explain the failure of the Mayor to make or authorize a public statement between March 23 and August 4.

“Mayor Warren testified that, while she wanted to disclose the Prude Arrest and death publicly during the period August 4 to September 2, she affirmatively decided not to do so based on Mr. Curtin’s advice.151 The other attendees at the August 4 meetings — including Chief Singletary — all testified that Mayor Warren clearly expressed her desire to issue a public statement on that occasion, and that she appeared sincere in stating that she wanted to provide this information to the public at that time. Mayor Warren testified that, despite her desire to speak out on the matter, she accepted Mr. Curtin’s representations and legal advice in good faith and decided not to disclose the Prude Arrest and death after August 4 primarily on that basis.“

Despite the delayed released of information pertaining to this now-high profile incident, the special investigator said this is a policy and political judgement, not a legal one.

“It is important to note that the decision whether to inform the public of a significant event by way of an announcement or other form of notification is a policy judgment, and a political one, not a legal one. There are no written rules or standards in Rochester that govern the conduct of the Mayor, members of the City Council, or high appointed officials like the Chief of Police or the Corporation Counsel in these matters. Accordingly, it is not for the Special Council Investigator to pass judgment on whether the decisions by Rochester officials not to disclose the arrest and death of Daniel Prude were right or wrong. The judges of that question are the citizens of the City of Rochester and the public at large.”

Backstory

Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police back in March, but news of the incident just came to light on September 2. Police worn body camera footage of the incident showed officers restraining a handcuffed Prude, who was naked with a spit hood over his head, before he ultimately went unconscious.

The autopsy report from the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death of Prude a homicide. The report said Prude’s cause of death includes “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed that Prude also had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of the encounter with police, which could explain his erratic behavior.

A federal civil lawsuit filed from the Prude family against the City of Rochester alleges there was an internal cover-up.

The Rochester police officers involved in the death of Daniel Prude will not face charges after a grand jury elected not to indict. The minutes of the grand jury testimony will be released with redactions after a judge approved the attorney general’s request to do so.

Former Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary’s deposition in February was part of an independent investigation initiated by Rochester City Council continues to see if there was indeed a cover-up. That investigation is looking into City Hall, the Rochester Police Department and City Council itself.

Aside from Singletary, several other high-ranking members within the RPD’s command staff have also announced retirements, in a major leadership shake-up for the city’s police department.

Protests sparked following the news of Prude’s death in the city of Rochester throughout the month of September. Some demonstrations saw violent clashes between protesters and police.

