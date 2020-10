ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nine subpoenas were issued Thursday for one of the independent investigations into the Daniel Prude case.

These are all for City Council’s investigation into how City Hall responded to Prude’s death.

The subpoenas include:

Tim Curtin

Mary Lupien

Joseph Morabito

Stephanie Prince

Justin Roj

La’Ron Singletary

Steven Swetman

Lovely Warren

Alex Yudelson

The State Attorney General’s Office is conducting a separate investigation.