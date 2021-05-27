Dad’s Dirty Burd Detailing Sweepstakes

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Cuomo Investigation
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Education
Crime
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Student sculptures fuel fundraiser to help replace Whiskey 7 engine at Warplane Museum
Video
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza host coronavirus briefing at Rohrbach’s Brewing Company
Live
Ahead of Memorial Day, Airbnb extends party ban through the summer
Top foods to take to a BBQ for Memorial Day weekend
Armed teacher stops attempted kidnapping in Utah, police say
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Weather Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
The Bills Report
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
High School Sports
Section V Best
Section V Live
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
College Sports
Western NY PGA Tips
NFL Draft
Football Frenzy
Inside NY Baseball
Top Stories
Undefeated Webster Thomas takes down Canandaigua for first loss
Top Stories
Taking the headache out of chipping
Video
Do the Bills have a vaccine issue? And what about camp in Rochester?
Video
Bills discuss vaccines during voluntary OTAs
Video
McDermott calls Bills camp at Fisher a ‘heavy lift,’ but still possible
Video
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza host coronavirus briefing at Rohrbach’s Brewing Company
Live
Top Stories
Armed teacher stops attempted kidnapping in Utah, police say
Video
Top Stories
Summer travel surge: What to expect at airports, destinations
Video
Lavine: Tens of thousands of pages of documents have been reviewed in Cuomo investigation
Video
Erie County taxpayers fork out millions in workers’ compensation claims for sheriff’s office
Video
Bald Eagle undergoing surgery after crashing into downtown building in Buffalo
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Video Game News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Lottery
Horoscope
Science
Weird News
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Why ROC
News 8 Photo Album
Friend For Life
Be Inspired
Career Connection
First Responders Spotlight
Rochester Rundown
What’s Good
Top Stories
270 guns surrendered at Rochester gun buyback event
Top Stories
How should Rochester spend its $202 million in federal stimulus funding?
Video
Jason Mraz among 2 new summer concerts scheduled at CMAC
$2.65 million resiliency project completed at Irondequoit Bay Marine Park
Video
Wayne County cancels 2021 fair, replacing with other events
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps
Newsletters
Alexa
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
Dad’s Dirty Burd Detailing Sweepstakes
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP
Trending Stories
Police identify person of interest after woman found dead in Irondequoit
Video
WATCH LIVE: Bello, Dr. Mendoza host coronavirus briefing at Rohrbach’s Brewing Company
Live
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Parma man
Video
Sold out: Local shortage of boats, pools heading into summer months
Video
Teen who drowned at Canawaugus Park in Scottsville identified
Video
WATCH: Lovely Warren, Malik Evans go head-to-head in Rochester mayoral debate
Video
Rochester man dies from injuries sustained in May 12th shooting on city’s northeast side
Video
Gov. Cuomo: 0.65% positivity rate Wednesday was New York’s lowest since August
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: Dry with a cooler feel Thursday, a soaking rain ahead
Video
Adam Interviews
Video Center
More Don't Miss