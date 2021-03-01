Assemblyman introduces bill to allow Attorney General to investigate sexual misconduct

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Republican Assemblyman Mike Lawler introduced a bill on Monday to allow the state Attorney General to investigate sexual misconduct in state government. This is after Gov. Andrew Cuomo was accused by two women of sexual harassment while employed by the state.

Lawler believes expanding this law will ensure transparency and justice for all victims. Several lawmakers have called for the governor’s resignation in the wake of the scandal.

“Two former aides have bravely spoken regarding sexual harassment at the hands of Governor Cuomo. Their testimony and bravery deserve a truly independent investigation that is free from interference by their accused abuser, the Governor,” said Lawler. “The best way to ensure an independent and just investigation is to expand the attorney general’s authority to investigate claims of sexual misconduct and assault in state government. Nobody, not even the Governor, is above the law.”

The bill would amend Section 63 of the Executive Law.