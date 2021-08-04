Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a COVID-19 pandemic briefing at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan on June 2, 2021. (Credit: Don Pollard/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

WESTCHESTER, N.Y. — Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Roach on Wednesdsay said her office was looking into any sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported to have occurred in the county that may be criminal in nature.

“As some of the governor’s conduct described in the report occurred in Westchester County, we have formally requested investigative materials obtained by the AG’s office,” Roach said in a statement.

JUST IN: Westchester DA Mimi Rocha office tells me, they've asked for @TishJames to submit probe details to her office regarding @NYGovCuomo, so they can conduct a criminal investigation. Andrew Cuomo had a residence in Mt. Kisco. NYC has no such investigation per @NYPDShea. pic.twitter.com/wqH9jAqEm6 — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) August 4, 2021

The news comes after Albany District Attorney David Soares on Tuesday said his office had launched a criminal investigation into the allegations against the governor.

Soares said his office was also planning to formally request information from the investigation by Attorney General Letitia James’ office.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea told PIX11 on Wednesday there were no open investigations into the Cuomo allegations in New York City. He added that no police reports had been filed in relation to the accusations.

James revealed the conclusion of her office’s probe Tuesday morning, calling the findings “disturbing.”

James said Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state workers as well as women outside of his administration. She said the toxic culture of the executive office prohibited the women from coming forward.

Fallout came swift Tuesday as President Joe Biden called on Cuomo to resign over the findings.

Additionally, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and several other northeastern governors also called on the governor to step down.

Cuomo continued to deny the allegations on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.