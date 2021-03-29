Greece woman, latest Cuomo accuser, says governor kissed her in her home in 2017

Editor’s note: This press conference will be streamed on this page at 2:30 p.m. EST.

NEW YORK (WROC) — Another woman came forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior by Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday.

High-profile women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred said the governor suddenly grabbed her client, 55-year-old Sherry Vill, by the face and kissed her in front of her home.

Vill, who is married, is a resident of Greece, New York. The governor toured her home after historic flooding along Lake Ontario’s shoreline in 2017.

Vill says the governor kissed her on both of her cheeks during the encounter. She described the encounter as “sexualized.” She said it took place in front of her son, who took a video of the incident.

Vill said the governor later extended an invite to her to an event in the Rochester area, but the invite was not extended to Vill’s other family members.

Allred said they had not filed a lawsuit or complaint and don’t plan to do so. She said they only plan on contacting the New York State Attorney General’s Office, which is investigating the governor’s conduct, and will comply with that investigation.

More details about the alleged incident were released during a news conference Monday afternoon.

A photo of the governor kissing the woman was also shared at the press conference. It was a screen shot from the video her son was recording.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

At least eight additional women, including several current or former staff members, have publicly alleged Cuomo either sexually harassed them or acted inappropriately toward them.

The governor has previously apologized, saying he never meant to make anyone feel uncomfortable, but refused to resign from office. He had not addressed the new allegations, as of Monday afternoon.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading an independent investigation into the harassment allegations.

James’ office subpoenaed dozens of officials in Cuomo’s administration, including top aide Melissa DeRosa, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing sources familiar with the investigation.

A separate impeachment inquiry, led by the state Assembly Judiciary Committee, is also underway. However, the chair of the committee said last week that it could take months to determine whether Cuomo should be impeached.