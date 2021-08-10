Governor Curomo Resigns

WATCH: Gov. Cuomo’s full resignation announcement

Cuomo Resigns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov Andrew Cuomo announced he is resigning Tuesday in the wake of an attorney general’s report that he sexually harassed 11 women, including former and current state employees. Watch the governor’s full announcement in the video player above.

