WATCH: Gov. Cuomo’s full resignation announcement

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov Andrew Cuomo announced he is resigning Tuesday in the wake of an attorney general’s report that he sexually harassed 11 women, including former and current state employees. Watch the governor’s full announcement in the video player above.
