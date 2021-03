New York Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, R-Fulton walks on the floor of the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the legislative session at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, who represents New York’s 120th Assembly District, and members of the Assembly minority held a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on the Million Dollar Staircase at the Capitol on Monday.

The Assembly Republican Conference announced plans to circulate a resolution to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo.