Soares: DA’s office will request information from AG’s Cuomo investigation

Cuomo Investigation
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. On the 128th day since the first confirmed case in New York and on the first day of phase 3 of the reopening, Gov. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue to be smart while citing the rise of infections in other states. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- Albany County District Attorney David Soares said his office will be formally requesting information obtained by the Attorney General’s office from its investigation into the sexual harassment of multiple women by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Soares also said any victim is welcome to contact the Albany County District Attorney’s office with further information related to the AG’s report.

“As this matter is developing and we are reviewing the document released by the Attorney General today, we will refrain from any additional public comment at this time regarding the status of the ongoing criminal investigation by our office,” Soares said in a Tweet.

Attorney General Letitia James revealed the findings of her office’s investigation Tuesday afternoon, calling the findings “disturbing.” She said Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state workers and said the toxic culture of the Executive office prohibited the women from coming forward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 8's Backyard BBQ Contest! Enter Today

Trending Stories

Destination NY
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss