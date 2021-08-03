“Repulsive and unlawful behavior:” Lt. Governor Hochul speaks out following AG’s report into Gov. Cuomo’s conduct

(WETM) – Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul issued a statement calling Governor Andrew Cuomo’s alleged conduct towards women “repulsive and unlawful behavior.”

Hochul’s statement came hours after New York Attorney General Letitia James released a report outlining sexual misconduct allegations made against the Governor by 11 women, including current and former state employees.

While many local, state, and federal lawmakers have called for the Governor’s resignation amid the report, Hochul said she would not comment on the process due to being next in the line of succession.

Sexual harassment is unacceptable in any workplace, and certainly not in public service. The Attorney General’s investigation has documented repulsive and unlawful behavior by the Governor towards multiple women. I believe these brave women and admire their courage coming forward. No one is above the law. Under the New York Constitution, the Assembly will now determine the next steps. Because Lieutenant Governors stand next in the line of succession, it would not be appropriate to comment further on the process at this moment.

Governor Cuomo has denied the allegations, saying “that is not who I am’ in a pre-taped statement released on Tuesday following the AG’s press conference.