Report: Cuomo groped female staffer; Governor denies account

FILE – This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A sixth woman has come forward alleging that Cuomo inappropriately touched her late last year, during an encounter at the governor’s mansion. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A new report in the Times Union has offered more details about an alleged incident between a female staffer and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In the TU article, a source with direct knowledge of the account, who is not able to speak publicly on the matter, recounted a situation that played out late last year. The source detailed an account of a female staffer that included claims of the Governor reaching under her blouse and beginning to fondle her. The source also said the woman told the Governor to stop.

News 8’s Albany affiliate, WTEN, reached out to the Governor’s office to receive independent confirmation on several details of the TU’s report. We received this statement in response that was attributed to the Governor:

“As I said yesterday, I have never done anything like this. The details of this report are gut-wrenching. I am not going to speak to the specifics of this or any other allegation given the ongoing review, but I am confident in the result of the Attorney General’s report.” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

WTEN also reached out to the Attorney General’s Office regarding the accusations referred to by the source. We were told the office cannot comment on anything related to complaints.

This latest report is the sixth claim of inappropriate behavior against Cuomo. An attorney for his second accuser, Charlotte Bennett, released the following statement Wednesday evening upon reading the TU’s report.

“This victim’s allegations are eerily similar to what Charlotte Bennett has alleged. Charlotte was summoned to the Capitol on a Saturday, left isolated with the Governor and asked to help him with minor technical issues with his phone. Charlotte reported this behavior and the Governor’s sexual proposition to his most senior aides, including his Special Counsel, Judith Mogul. In response, those aides failed to report Charlotte’s claims to the Governor’s Office of Employee Relations, as they were legally required. The Governor’s sexual harassment, which Charlotte Bennett reported, was buried by his aides and never properly investigated. Because of their enablement, another young woman was left in harm’s way. Had the Governor’s staff taken Charlotte Bennett’s allegations and their legal obligations seriously, perhaps this woman would have been spared of this sexual assault. That the governor does not deny touching people, but insists he never did it inappropriately, shows he is committed to gaslighting victims and perpetuating these lies. This is exactly how abusers operate.” Debra Katz, attorney for Charlotte Bennett

An independent investigation into the allegations against the Governor is underway by the AG’s office. U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Joon H. Kim and employment discrimination attorney Anne L. Clark will lead the investigation. They have already been deputized.

While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have called for Gov. Cuomo to resign, he continues to deny ever touching anyone and refuses to resign.