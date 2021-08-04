Poll: 59% of New Yorkers say Cuomo should resign

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks about gun violence at the Lenox Road Baptist Church in Brooklyn on July 14, 2021. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to a Marist Poll, 59% of New Yorkers think Gov. Andrew Cuomo should step down.

The poll was conducted Tuesday night, after the results of the New York Attorney General’s Office’s investigation into the governor were announced.

The report concluded that — Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees, in violation of both federal and state law. The governor denied these claims in a pre-recorded video released Tuesday.

More than half of the registered Democrats who were surveyed say he should resign.

32% of people say the Governor should serve the rest of his term, which goes through next year.

Here are more results of the poll:

Did Gov. Cuomo do something illegal?

44% believe Cuomo did something illegal

29% think he did something unethical, but not illegal

7% believe he did nothing wrong

6% say they haven’t heard enough about the allegations

13% are unsure

Re-election?

Now

11% think Cuomo should be re-elected

78% say it’s time for someone else to be governor

February