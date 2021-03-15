Petition calls for the removal of Gov. Cuomo’s name from Watkins Glen State Park sign

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — A petition on Change.org has collected over 1,500 signatures calling for the removal of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s name from the Watkins Glen State Park sign amid sexual harassment allegations.

The sign sits at the entrance of the well-traveled Watkins Glen State Park gorge trail, which attracts upwards of thousands of visitors per day in the summer.

The gorge trail is currently closed to the public for the winter season and is expected to reopen in late May.

Multiple allegations of sexual harassment by Governor Cuomo have drawn state and federal lawmakers to call for either his resignation or impeachment. The Governor has apologized to those he may have hurt or offended, and said that was never his intention. He has also insisted that he will not resign and that he is waiting for Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation to be completed.

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation declined to comment on the petition and said that the sign would be changed with each new Governor.