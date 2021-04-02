NYT: Cuomo may have used public resources for new book, potentially violating state law

FILE – This Monday, March 8, 2021, file photo shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking at a vaccination site in New York. A lawyer for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation made against him to local police after the woman involved declined to press charges herself. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Times released a report Thursday claiming that Gov. Andrew Cuomo used trusted aides and junior staffers to help with the manuscript, full-scale edits and clerical work for his new book — which could possibly be a violation of state law.

That law prohibits the use of public resources for personal gain.

Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, was involved in pitching the book and editing early drafts. Another top aide, Stephanie Benton, asked assistants to print portions of the draft of the book and deliver them to Cuomo at his Executive Mansion in Albany.

According to the report, Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor, said that Ms. DeRosa and Ms. Benton volunteered on the project, which would be consistent with ethical requirements of the state.

He said “every effort was made to ensure that no state resources were used in connection with this project,” referring to junior aides participation book-related tasks.

Cuomo’s book, “An American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic”, sold nearly 48,000 hardcover copies. Sales have tapered recently due to sexual harassment allegations against the governor.