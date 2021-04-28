NYT article alleges Gov. Cuomo and top aides hid nursing home death numbers for several months

April 12, 2021 – Brentwood – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State will provide a new, separate allocation of 35,000 vaccines to address the college student population at SUNY schools and private colleges. This initial allocation will include 21,000 vaccines to be administered to SUNY students and 14,000 vaccines to be administered at private colleges. The vaccines will be administered to residential and non-commuter students who are leaving for the summer. The Governor also announced that the new direct vaccine allocation will, in part, be administered to SUNY students at the state-run mass vaccination sites at Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood and at SUNY Old Westbury in Old Westbury, both on Long Island. Students can make appointments through their schools. Following the announcement four Suffolk County Community College students, Kechia McKoy, Jason Saravia, Gabriella Flores Benavides and Brian Higgins received vaccinations. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Times came out with a new bombshell report Wednesday.

It alleges that governor Cuomo and his top aides spent several months hiding the number of deaths inside nursing homes.

The article says the governor’s aides prevented health officials, including the state health commissioner, from releasing that number. An attorney for Cuomo told the Times the governor’s aides were never convinced that the numbers were accurate.

More than 15,000 nursing home residents in New York State died from COVID-19.