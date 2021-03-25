NY health officials reportedly directed priority COVID testing for Cuomo family members

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new report says family members of Gov. Andrew Cuomo were given special treatment and tested for COVID-19 by high-up health officials last year.

The Albany Times Union broke this story Wednesday evening.

The paper says Governor Cuomo directed state officials to test his brother, his mother and at least one of his sisters.

It says in some cases, the testing happened at the homes of these family members.

A senior adviser to the governor says in the early days of the pandemic, the state went “above and beyond” to get people tested, including going into people’s homes.

He says those people included lawmakers, reporters, state workers and their families.

A statement from Gov. Cuomo senior advisor Rich Azzopardi:

“We should avoid insincere efforts to rewrite the past. In the early days of this pandemic, when there was a heavy emphasis on contact tracing, we were absolutely going above and beyond to get people testing — including in some instances going to people’s homes, and door to door in places like New Rochelle — to take samples from those believed to have been exposed to COVID in order to identify cases and prevent additional ones — among those we assisted were members of the general public, including legislators, reporters, state workers and their families who feared they had contracted the virus and had the capability to further spread it.”“