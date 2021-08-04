NY Democratic Chairman: Cuomo’s removal ‘clearly inevitable’

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – New York State Democratic Chairman Jay Jacobs, a longtime ally of Andrew Cuomo, joined nearly every influential member of the party in asking the governor to resign in wake of an investigation from the state Attorney General that determined Cuomo committed sexual harassment.

Jacobs was arguably the last influential member of the party who had not called for Cuomo to step down from power after AG Letitia James released her department’s findings Tuesday morning, which Jacobs on Wednesday called “extremely damning and upsetting.”

President Biden said Cuomo should resign, as did New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and neighboring governors from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island. More than half of state Assembly members support impeachment proceedings if Cuomo doesn’t resign.

“The Party and this State will not be well served by a long, protracted removal process designed only to delay what is now, clearly, inevitable,” Jacobs wrote.

His full statement is below: