Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, New York Attorney General report finds

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees, in violation of both federal and state law, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James who announced the findings of her office’s investigation into the governor Tuesday.

The nearly five-month investigation, conducted by two outside lawyers who spoke to 179 people, found that the Cuomo administration was a “hostile work environment” and that it was “rife with fear and intimidation.”

People interviewed included complainants, current and former members of the executive chamber, State troopers, additional state employees and others who interacted regularly with the governor. They also reviewed more than 74,000 piece of evidence, including documents, emails, text messages, audio files and pictures.

The attorney general’s office has been investigating Cuomo over his administration’s handling of nursing homes during the pandemic, as well as allegations of sexual harassment and improper behavior.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple woman and in doing so violated federal and state law,” James said. “Specifically the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York state employees by engaging in unwelcome and non-consensual touching and making numerous offensive comments.”

Last winter there was a chorus of calls for Cuomo’s resignation from many top elected Democrats in New York, including two U.S. senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. But Cuomo refused to quit and has been raising money for a fourth term in office.

His position on the allegations has also hardened into one of defiance. Cuomo has always denied touching anyone inappropriately, but he initially said he was sorry if his behavior with women was “misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation.”

In recent months, he’s taken a more combative tack, saying he did nothing wrong and questioning the motives of accusers and critics, different from the first time he addressed the allegations during a coronavirus briefing in March where he appeared more apologetic:

The governor has consistently denied the allegations made against him. Just last week, during a coronavirus briefing, Gov. Cuomo said New Yorkers would be “shocked” when the investigation was concluded and they could hear his side of the story.

“This is a sad day for New York because independent investigators have concluded that Governor Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and, in doing so, broke the law,” James said. “I am grateful to all the women who came forward to tell their stories in painstaking detail, enabling investigators to get to the truth. No man — no matter how powerful — can be allowed to harass women or violate our human rights laws, period.”

Several women have accused Cuomo of unwanted kisses, touches and groping and inappropriate sexual remarks.

Former aide Lindsey Boylan said Cuomo once suggested a game of strip poker aboard his state-owned jet.

Another former aide, Charlotte Bennett, said Cuomo made sexual advances by making unwelcome comments, including asking if she ever had sex with older men.

The report also detailed, for the first time, allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed a female state trooper on his security detail. It said that the governor ran his hand or fingers across her stomach and her back, kissed her on the cheek, asked for her help in finding a girlfriend and asked why she didn’t wear a dress.

Investigators said they found all 11 women were credible, noting that their allegations were corroborated to varying degrees, including by other witnesses and contemporaneous text messages.

“These interviews and piece of evidence reveal a deeply disturbing, yet clear picture,” James said. “Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of both federal and state law.”

On at least one occasion, the investigation found, Cuomo and his senior staff worked to retaliate against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing. Cuomo was also found to have harassed women outside of government, the investigation found.

The governor questioned the neutrality of the lawyers hired by the attorney general to investigate the allegations. One of the attorneys, Joon Kim, was involved in previous investigations of corruption by people in Cuomo’s administration when he was a federal prosecutor in Manhattan. Cuomo hasn’t expressly said why he believes investigators would be biased.

Attorney General’s press conference

James said her investigation has concluded. There were no referrals to criminal prosecutors, though that wouldn’t preclude local authorities from using the evidence and findings of the report to mount their own cases.

The attorney general’s report is expected to play an important role in an ongoing inquiry in the state Assembly into whether there are grounds for Cuomo to be impeached.

The Assembly hired its own legal team to investigate Cuomo’s conduct, plus other allegations of wrongdoing. The legislature is looking into the help Cuomo got from senior aides to write a book about the pandemic, special access that Cuomo relatives got to COVID-19 testing last year, and the administration’s decision to withhold some data on nursing home deaths from the public for several months.

Some members of the judiciary committee have said they expect James’ report to be “critical” for the impeachment investigation.

New York state regulations say sexual harassment includes unwelcome conduct of a sexual nature — from unwanted flirtation to sexual jokes — that creates an offensive work environment, regardless of a perpetrator’s intent.

The governor, in contrast, has repeatedly argued that he did not intend to harass anyone. His office has said he took the state’s mandated sexual harassment training, but has not provided any documentation proving he did.

Cuomo championed a landmark 2019 state law that made it easier for sexual harassment victims to prove their case in court. Alleged victims no longer have to meet the high bar of proving sexual harassment is “severe and pervasive.”

Cuomo, 63, was first elected as the 56th governor of New York in 2010 and is currently in his third term.

Last year the governor received an International Emmy award for his once-daily televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic that killed tens of thousands of New Yorkers this spring.

Reactions

Local Cuomo accuser and current Monroe County director Ana Liss thanked those who supported her on social media Tuesday following the attorney general’s press conference:

Thank you, thank you to everyone who expressed support out loud and in whispers. For hugs and hand squeezes and texts. Thank you @LindseyBoylan, @_char_bennett_ , @KarenHinton, @SenatorBiaggi., @JaniceDean, and beyond. — Ana Liss (@analiss) August 3, 2021

Local New York State Senator Samra Brouk (D-55) renewed her call for the governor’s resignation Tuesday:

I didn’t need a report to know to believe women. It’s never been clearer that this governor needs to resign. Thank you to all the survivors who came forward. I continue to stand with you. — Samra Brouk (@samraforsenate) August 3, 2021

New York Sate Senate Leader Rob Ortt (R-62) also called again for the governor’s resignation in a statement Tuesday:

Today is a sad & sobering day for all NYers. The Attorney General’s findings confirm and reinforce the allegations brought by the brave women who came forward against a powerful figure.



Now more than ever Andrew Cuomo must resign.



Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/LFVFafhWJo — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) August 3, 2021

Attorney Debra Katz, who represents accuser Charlotte Bennet, released the following statement after James’ announcement Tuesday:

“The findings released today demonstrate what Charlotte Bennett stated publicly, at great personal cost, more than six months ago: Governor Cuomo sexually harassed her during her employment as his executive assistant and his enablers protected him and covered it up.

The Governor came on to Charlotte and made unwelcome sexual advances toward her in his personal office as New York endured the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actions he took against Charlotte fit the very definition of sexual harassment under Executive Department policy, and, further, violated New York state law. He subjected Charlotte to sexual harassment, individually, and created a sexually hostile and toxic work environment for all women. Sadly, Charlotte was not the only extraordinary woman whose career in the Executive Department was cut short and derailed as a result of the Governor’s illegal behavior. The Governor’s actions have deprived New Yorkers of the professionalism, passion, and dedication to their state that Charlotte and the many others who refused to submit to his advances have to offer.

The Governor must resign immediately, along with his senior staff who protected and enabled him in violation of NY State law, to the detriment of the women he harassed. If he does not, the New York State Assembly must accept the Attorney General’s findings and begin taking the appropriate steps to remove him from office.”

Attorney General’s full report

