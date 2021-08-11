Lt. Gov. Hochul to hold media briefing, day after Cuomo announces plans to resign

Editor’s note: The Lt. Gov.’s press conference will be live streamed at 2 p.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will make an announcement on Wednesday, one day after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will resign in two weeks.

Gov. Cuomo announced his resignation after a scathing report detailing sexual harassment and misconduct involving 11 women was released by the New York attorney general.

Lt. Gov. Hochul is now set to become the first woman governor in New York history. She will hold the office through the remainder of Cuomo’s term, which runs through 2022. A statement from Hochul Tuesday:

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers.

As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.“

Hochul is the highest-ranking female elected official in New York State.

