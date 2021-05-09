Investigation into Cuomo allegations reportedly expanding

Right on cue, the tightly wrapped wave of Low pressure that made its way into the Ohio valley is now speedily moving east into Pennsylvania. The combination of the air being chilly enough upstairs in the atmosphere in conjunction with the effects of evaporative cooling have led to not just a chilly rain falling tonight in parts of the area but also a bit of wet snow towards Pennsylvania's northern tier. At 3 p.m. this afternoon moderate snow was reported in Bradford, PA! It still appears as though the steadiest and "heaviest" rain will fall south and east of Rochester tonight. The cut off will be a sharp one in terms of rainfall amounts. South of the Thruway a half of an inch is possible, while up near the Lake Ontario shoreline, less than a tenth of an inch of new rainfall will be logged.

Tomorrow starts a bit cloudy over parts of the Finger Lakes, otherwise, I expect clearing to already be taking place in the morning from west to east in the wake of this system. Despite the chill with low temperatures again in the 30s away from the lakes, we should at least see a fair amount of sun for the first part of the day. Lingering cool air aloft in conjunction with a lake breeze boundary setting up could serve as a platform in which a pop up shower could develop in the afternoon as cumulus clouds pop with the heating of the day.