Investigation into Cuomo allegations reportedly expanding

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC/ WSJ) – The investigation into allegations against New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo is expanding.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the New York State Attorney General’s Office is looking at whether one of Cuomo’s top advisors was linked access to COVID-19 vaccines to support the governor.

Investigators have interviewed at least three Democratic county executives who said they were called by Larry Schwartz. He oversaw COVID-19 vaccine distribution for the state.

Schwartz has said he did not link vaccine distribution to political considerations and referred questions to his lawyer.

