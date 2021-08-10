Impeachment process could continue despite Governor Cuomo’s resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul said Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation is the right thing to do and is in the best interest of all New Yorkers.

“As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor,” said Hochul in a statement.

“This transition must be seamless,” said Cuomo. “We have a lot going on. I’m very worried about the delta variant. And so should you be. But she can come up to spread quickly. And my resignation will be effective in 14 days.”

Even though Cuomo has announced he’s stepping down, lawmakers now beg the question — can the impeachment process continue? That answer is maybe.

Republican Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh said she hopes impeachment does move forward.

“If there is a trial in the Senate on the impeachment and it stands, one of the consequences of that is he could no longer hold public office again,” explained Walsh. “That’s a significant thing to come out with, and I think it could be very important and that could provide that sort of closure for the people who have been wronged by his actions.”

However Democratic Assemblywoman Pat Fahy feels differently when it comes to impeachment, saying there are already other investigations going on, and that issues like COVID and gun violence should be the government’s focus.

“I’m really hoping we can now avoid a drawn out expensive impeachment process because there are so many crises at hand — be it COVID, be it gun violence, be it rent relief — we have a host of work to be done. And I know the Lt. Governor is up to it,” said Fahy.

Lawmakers told NEWS10 ABC that they hope this will be a smooth transition of power.