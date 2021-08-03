We are still looking at what could be the nicest stretch of summer. Temperatures warm quickly into the 70s this afternoon under full sunshine. High pressure and dry air rules through the middle part of the week.

A trough of cooler air remains over the Northeast Wednesday. That means nearly the same conditions will be in place with overnight lows in the low 50s and highs around 80°. Slow changes start to emerge by Thursday as the trough erodes away and warmer air leaks into the Great Lakes. We see this revealed in afternoon high temperatures with numbers up to the middle 80s. While there will be no frontal boundaries anywhere in the region, local lake breezes could trigger an isolated shower or two each afternoon. Those chances are less than 10 percent and most will remain dry through Friday.