Cuomo administration officials subpoenaed by New York Attorney General’s Office, WSJ reports

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of officials from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration have been subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General’s Office as part of its sexual harassment investigation.
That’s according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.
The AG’s office is requesting that all recipients, including Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa, produce documents as part of the the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against the governor from 8 women.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.