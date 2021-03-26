Cuomo administration officials subpoenaed by New York Attorney General’s Office, WSJ reports

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, left, is joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as she speaks to reporters during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, in New York. After a night of unusual silence, Cuomo made his first public remarks following his victory in Thursday’s Democratic primary, appearing at his office in Manhattan to talk about hurricane readiness and President Donald Trump — and, after prodding by reporters, his big win over Cynthia Nixon.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Dozens of officials from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration have been subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General’s Office as part of its sexual harassment investigation.

That’s according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

The AG’s office is requesting that all recipients, including Cuomo’s top aide Melissa DeRosa, produce documents as part of the the multiple sexual misconduct allegations against the governor from 8 women.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.