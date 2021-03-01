Congresswoman Stefanik calls for Governor Cuomo’s resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, who represents New York's 120th Assembly District, and members of the Assembly minority are holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. on the Million Dollar Staircase at the Capitol.

The Assembly Republican Conference is announcing plans to circulate a resolution to impeach Gov. Andrew Cuomo. We'll stream the press conference here once it starts. If you prefer, you can watch it on Zoom, instead.