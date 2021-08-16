Assembly to continue Cuomo investigation, will issue a final report

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A statement Monday from leaders in the New York State Assembly said the investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo will continue, despite his resignation announcement last week, and a final report will be issued.

A statement from Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Assembly Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine:

“The Assembly Judiciary Committee will continue to review evidence and issue a final report on its investigation of Governor Cuomo. In doing so, the committee will take all appropriate steps to ensure that this effort does not interfere with various ongoing investigations by the United States Attorney concerning nursing home data; the attorney general concerning the governor’s memoir; and local law enforcement authorities in five jurisdictions – Manhattan, Albany, Westchester, Nassau and Oswego – regarding possible criminal incidents of sexual misconduct.”

The Judiciary Committee has been working for months on a probe into whether any of a slew of allegations leveled at Cuomo credibly rose to the level of an impeachable offense. Within days of Cuomo’s announcement that he would resign, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said they would drop the investigation.

Critics have characterized the decision. They said it would be a disservice to not release the findings of the investigation, which reportedly dove into claims of sexual harassment, miscounting COVID numbers at nursing homes, using state resources to write a multimillion-dollar book, and cutting corners on the Mario Cuomo Bridge, formerly the Tappan Zee.

